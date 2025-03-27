Thursday Football Tips: Back a tempting 5/1 OddsBoost on Barca duo

Barca back in action early after international break

Barcelona v Osasuna

Thursday 27 March

Kick-off 20:00

Barcelona are back in action quickly after the international break as they host Osasuna looking to get a jump on Real Madrid in the title race.

A 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid was a great way to head into the international break, but with so many players flying everywhere with their national sides, this is a tricky restart for Hansi Flick.

Raphinha playing for Brazil in Argentina in the early hours of Wednesday morning means he's highly unlikely to start the game, and a possible replacement is worth siding with in a 5/16.00 OddsBoost on the Sportsbook.

Dani Olmo averages just over a shot on target per game and over three shots per 90 minutes in La Liga this season.

In his last home league game he hit the target twice from five efforts on goal - and also created two assists as well in a pretty emphatic performance.

He's 15/82.88 to have 2+ shots on target, as he's managed five times this season - all in his 20 starts, so another start here and we're very much in business.

Ferran Torres has not been a regular starter by any means but he's been super productive whenever he's on the field as he averages over two shots on target per 90 minutes in La Liga.

He made a massive impact off the bench against Atletico with two goals from his two shots on target, so Flick must be tempted to offer him more minutes here with tired players coming back from international duty.

A start would be an almost gimme - as Torres has had at least 2+ shots on target in five of his last six starts for Barca, so a start makes the 1/12.00 on another 2+ shots on target for Torres look a bit of a steal.