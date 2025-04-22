Tuesday Football Tips: Back a big 9/1 Barca Bet Builder as Flick's men close in on title

Barca closing in on La Liga title

Torres tipped to maintain recent scoring run

Back 9/1 10.00 Bet Builder treble on Barca trio

Barcelova v Mallorca

Tuesday 22 April, 20:30 kick-off

Live on Premier Sports 1 & LaLiga TV

It's now 13 league games unbeaten for Barcelona and a four-point lead at the top of the table with six games to go in La Liga as they host Mallorca.

Although it's a quick turnaround for Hansi Flick and he's without the injured Robert Lewandowski, Barca have won the 15 of the last 17 games against Mallorca, including a 5-1 victory in the reverse fixture this season.

Saturday's wild 4-3 win for Barca summed up their recent form at their temporary Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys home, where they've scored 27 in their last eight games but also kept just three clean sheets.

But although the visitors may get some joy, we should still really focus on Barca's attack for our Bet Builder options.

He scored in a start at the weekend, which is kind of what he does as Ferran Torres has now bagged in four of his last five Barca starts.

And he should get the chance for another with Lewandowski out meaning he could start up front, as he did in the reverse fixture with Mallorca when he also found the back of the net.

Torres is 5/42.25 to maintain his effective scoring streak.

We've got to get the main man Raphinha in here, who scored twice at the weekend and also twice against Mallorca in the reverse fixture.

They were actually his first la Liga goals in six games though, so instead we'll take the shots route with the Brazilian.

He's had 11 multiple shots on target games at home this season for Barcelona, including two in his last four so let's back him to keep up that momentum at 10/111.91.

Lamine Yamal didn't start against Celta Vigo so will be fresh to play fromt he first whistle here, where we fancy him to have 2+ shots on target at 13/82.63.

He managed just the one away at Mallorca but that came from six efforts on goal so he had plenty of joy but just needed to sharpen up a bit on his accuracy.

That's been a theme of late as he's had 2+ shots on target twice in his last five home starts, but from a whopping 24 attempts on goal, so if the radar's working here we should be just fine.