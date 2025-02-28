Bet of the Day

Friday Football Tips: All about Asensio in 4/1 Aston Villa FA Cup OddsBoost

Aston Villa forward Marco Asensio looks on before a game
Back Marco Asensio in a 4-1 Sportsbook OddsBoost

Paul Higham likes the look of a 4/15.00 Marco Asensio player props special on the Sportsbook for Aston Villa's FA Cup tie against Cardiff on Friday night...

Betfair Saturday Superboost

We look set for an entertaining FA Cup fifth round tie on the south coast on Saturday when Bournemouth host Premier League rivals Wolves, and following last week's winning superboost featuring Matheus Cunha, we're repeating the same boost this week.

Cunha has registered 19 shots on target in his last 18 games and he's 4/91.44 to register at least one shot on target on Saturday. But there's no need to take the 4/91.44, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to be directed to the pre-loaded betslip where you can back Cunha at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet

Back Matheus Cunha to have 1+ Shot on Target v Bournemouth

SBK1/1

Get more FA Cup tips in our Football...Only Bettor podcast 

Aston Villa v Cardiff
Friday 28 February, 20:00 kick-off
Live on ITV1

Unai Emery might make a few changes if he can with games coming thick and fast for Aston Villa right now, but he'll know that the FA Cup is there to be won so he'll be looking to get the job done against Cardiff.

And to that it would make sense for perhaps Marcus Rashford to get a start and also Marco Asensio to get more minutes after he started on the bench at Crystal Palace - and the Spaniard is the man wer'e interested in on Friday night.

We love a player props Bet Builder in this column but thanks to the Betfair Sportsbook we've got a ready made treble all on Asensio that's been boosted to 4/15.00 that we'll happily take advantage of.

Leg 1: Asensio to score or assist

Marco Asensio scored those two goals against Chelsea in a promising 90-minute display that suggested his quality could be a real asset to Villa down the stretch.

He got two goals and four assists at PSG before making the switch to Birmingham and facing a Cardiff side struggling near the bottom of the Championship should offer him the chance to showcase that quality he's still got in spades.

With Villa huge favourites here Asensio is 4/71.57 for a goal or assist.

Leg 2: Asensio 1+ foul

Asensio has made two starts for Villa so far and given away five fouls in those outings - two against Liverpool and three against Chelsea.

Cardiff will have to try and rough him up to slow him down, which will surely provoke a response and judging by his start in English football he's not afraid to mix it up.

Asensio is 8/151.53 to give away a foul at Villa Park.

Leg 3: Asensio fouled 1+ times

And on those Cardiff tactics, it's hard to see the Welsh side not putting the boot in at some stage isn't it? And especially with a player of Asensio's skill and ability - despite him only being fouled once so far, he'll get a few more on Friday.

He's 4/61.67 to be fouled once.

Recommended Bet

Back Asensio goal or assist, 1+ foul & fouled 1+ times

SBK4/1

Now read all the rest of our FA Cup betting previews & tips

Recommended bets

COLUMN P/L 24/25

Staked: 223pts
Returned: 256.1pts
2024/25 P/L: +33.1pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

UEFA Nations League

Spain v France: Back goals in Nations League semi-final

  • James Eastham
France v Spain at Euro 2024
Club World Cup

FIFA Club World Cup 25: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  • Mike Norman
FIFA Club World Cup 25
World Cup 2026

Football Accumulator Tips: Back the Netherlands in 4/1 Match Odds 90 acca on Saturday

  • Andy Robson
Netherlands football fans

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    FIFA Club World Cup 25: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  2. Football Betting Tips

    World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back Schick & Sorloth to strike in 5/2 and 9/5 shots on Friday

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Scotland v Iceland Tips: Fresh start for both but old habits persist

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Football Bet of the Day: Back goals with World Cup looming large

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Football Tips: Back 17/2 Bet Builder in crunch Brazilian clash

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman