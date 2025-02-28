Friday Football Tips: All about Asensio in 4/1 Aston Villa FA Cup OddsBoost
Paul Higham likes the look of a 4/15.00 Marco Asensio player props special on the Sportsbook for Aston Villa's FA Cup tie against Cardiff on Friday night...
New signing Marco Asensio scored twice against Chelsea
Unai Emery set to make changes but Spaniard should start
Back 4/15.00 Sportsbook OddsBoost on Marco Asensio player prop
Aston Villa v Cardiff
Friday 28 February, 20:00 kick-off
Live on ITV1
Unai Emery might make a few changes if he can with games coming thick and fast for Aston Villa right now, but he'll know that the FA Cup is there to be won so he'll be looking to get the job done against Cardiff.
And to that it would make sense for perhaps Marcus Rashford to get a start and also Marco Asensio to get more minutes after he started on the bench at Crystal Palace - and the Spaniard is the man wer'e interested in on Friday night.
We love a player props Bet Builder in this column but thanks to the Betfair Sportsbook we've got a ready made treble all on Asensio that's been boosted to 4/15.00 that we'll happily take advantage of.
Leg 1: Asensio to score or assist
Marco Asensio scored those two goals against Chelsea in a promising 90-minute display that suggested his quality could be a real asset to Villa down the stretch.
He got two goals and four assists at PSG before making the switch to Birmingham and facing a Cardiff side struggling near the bottom of the Championship should offer him the chance to showcase that quality he's still got in spades.
With Villa huge favourites here Asensio is 4/71.57 for a goal or assist.
Leg 2: Asensio 1+ foul
Asensio has made two starts for Villa so far and given away five fouls in those outings - two against Liverpool and three against Chelsea.
Cardiff will have to try and rough him up to slow him down, which will surely provoke a response and judging by his start in English football he's not afraid to mix it up.
Asensio is 8/151.53 to give away a foul at Villa Park.
Leg 3: Asensio fouled 1+ times
And on those Cardiff tactics, it's hard to see the Welsh side not putting the boot in at some stage isn't it? And especially with a player of Asensio's skill and ability - despite him only being fouled once so far, he'll get a few more on Friday.
He's 4/61.67 to be fouled once.
Recommended bets
COLUMN P/L 24/25
Returned: 256.1pts
2024/25 P/L: +33.1pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
