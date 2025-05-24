Scottish Cup Final Tips: Back another Celtic treble with 10/1 Hampden win over Aberdeen
Aberdeen v Celtic
Scottish Cup Final
Saturday 24 May, 15:00 kick-off
Live on BBC Scotland
Celtic once again are huge 1/41.25 favourites to win a third Scottish Cup in a row as they take on 8/19.00 outsiders Aberdeen - who they beat 5-1 just 10 days ago and are unbeaten again in 30 games.
The Bhoys have in fact won the last four to the tune of 17-2 on aggregate, although Brendan Rodgers' side were taken to penalties after a 3-3 thriller in the Scottish Cup semi-finals last season.
But Celtic are going for a third Scottish Cup win in a row and an incredible six domestic treble in nine years
Rodgers incredibly has won every Scottish Cup match he's managed as Celtic boss, and it's hard to see that run ending at Hampden Park on Saturday - it's just a case of how exactly they'll do it and who'll do the damage.
Leg 1: Adam Idah to score anytime
The good thing about Adam Idah is that you don't have to pick whether he'll score or assist as he just puts the ball in the back of the net - he's not interested in setting them up.
The Irishman has 16 goals this season with no assists, and is bang in form with goals in four of his last five games - including one against the Dons.
Idah is the 1/12.00 favourite to be anytime goalscorer for a reason.
Leg 2: Daizen Maeda score or assist
Daizen Maeda is a different story to Idah as he's got 20 goals and 10 assists so we have to back him to do one or the other at 4/61.67.
He's had three assists in three following on from eight goals in seven games - including twice against Aberdeen the last time he played against them.
There should be a few goals to be had here and chances are Maeda will be involved.
Leg 3: Celtic win & Over 3.5 goals
Such a dominant record in this competition and against this opposition, you simply have to think Celtic will get the job done yet again and maintain Rodgers' incredible Scottish Cup record.
Five of Celtic's last seven games have had over 3.5 goals involved, and five of the last six fixtures against Aberdeen have also eclipsed that mark, so it seems a natural enough fit for four goals to land again.
Leg 4: Graeme Shinnie to see a card
And from the Aberdeen standpoint, they'll be up against it on a big Hampden pitch in a huge occasion for them, so we'll back the favourite in the cards market Graeme Shinnie.
He's also seen yellow against Celtic once this season, and being a Scotsman he knows exactly how big this game is for his club, so he'll be fired up from the off.
He's the right man to be favourite to be shown a card at 1/12.00 and the right man to back to go into the book.
Recommended bets
