It seems like only yesterday Rangers were playing Frankfurt in the final of the Europa League in sunny Seville. But on Saturday, the new Scottish Premiership season gets underway with the Gers away to Livingston before current champions Celtic welcome Aberdeen to Glasgow 24 hours later.

Rangers and Celtic are favourites in the betting to start as they mean to go on, bagging three points on matchday one, but which side will go on to lift the title? This promises to be the most competitive season in over a decade, with The Bhoys aiming to make it two-in-a-row while Gers target a record-breaking 56th Scottish title.

Celtic - Ange is after another

Ange Postecoglou inherited a shambles of a club when he arrived in Glasgow with only a small number of first-team regulars on the books. The Hoops, having surrendered their title and 10-in-a-row dreams to Steven Gerrard 12 months previously, needed a complete rebuild, and the former Australian national team coach proved to be the right man for the job.

Celtic won the first available silverware when lifting the League Cup thanks to a 2-1 win over Hibs in the final at Hampden. It was hoped that would kick-start a treble, but that wasn't the case. Celtic wrestled the Premiership title back from Govan thanks to a stunning unbeaten run that saw them claim the top spot before pulling clear of the chasing pack.

The Hoops have strengthened in the summer, tying down Jota, Daizen Maeda, and Cameron Carter-Vickers on permanent deals. They've also boosted their squad with the signings of Alexandro Bernabei from Atletico Lanus and Benjamin Siegrist from Dundee United. Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic were the main names to exit.

So will Celtic successfully defend the Scottish Premiership trophy this season? You can back them to do that on the Betfair Exchange at odds of 1.684/6 which makes them hot favourites.

Rangers - new look side seek domestic glory

It took Rangers more than a decade to win the title again, and they held it for just one year, even giving up a seven-point lead to finish behind their rivals from across the city. It was a poor domestic season for the light blues, but excuses can be made. They lost Gerrard to Aston Villa at a crucial stage and had to juggle games in the Premiership, Scottish Cup and Europa League until the end of the season.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst - the former Rangers, Arsenal, and Barcelona player - took the helm following a disastrous defeat to Hibs in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup when the manager's seat lay empty. The Dutchman led the Gers to victory in the Scottish Cup, beating Hearts in the final in extra-time at the national stadium. Rangers also went on a remarkable and memorable run to Seville, where they were beaten on penalties by Bundesliga side Frankfurt in the Europa League final.

After finishing second in Scotland and second in Europe, Gio, his players, and the millions of Rangers fans worldwide want to see the historic club improve a place on their 150th anniversary. Joe Aribo - often the standout last season - moved to Southampton for £6m before Calvin Bassey was sold to Ajax for £19m. That cash was quickly reinvested in the playing squad.

GvB has signed Rabbi Matondo from Schalke, Antonio Cloak from PAOK, John Souttar previously of Hearts and former Derby County star Tom Lawrence. The squad now looks to be in a good place and ready to show what they are capable of. They'll put on a show against Livingston to bring the curtain up in style.

Will van Bronckhorst add to the English Premier League and Champions League winners medals he gained as a player by guiding the Teddy Bears back to the summit? Rangers are 2.568/5 to win the league on the Exchange. It looks a generous price to me.

Aberdeen - an underdog with bite

Celtic and Rangers are expected to fill the top two places in the league, but could there be a Leicester City-style upset north of the border? There are some huge prices available if you want to take on the Old Firm, and Aberdeen could be the club to help you do it.

The Dons were poor last season and haven't pushed the champions hard for many years now, but things are changing. Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin lost young star Calvin Ramsey to Liverpool, and Lewis Ferguson joined Bologna, providing the club with a welcome cash injection. Not all profits will be reinvested, but the club from the Granite City have been busier than most during this window.

The Dons loaned Liam Scales from Celtic while signing Bojan Miovski and Ylber Ramadani from Budapest. Jayden Richardson joins from Nottingham Forrest, Kelle Roos from Derby County and Anthony Steward, who crossed the border from Wycombe. Other business will be done at Pittodrie before the window slams shut.

Is this the year Aberdeen win the league again or - at the very least - split the Old Firm? It's exciting times at the club, and supporters may be attracted by the huge 150.0149/1 available on the Exchange.