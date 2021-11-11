Next Rangers Manager: Giovanni van Bronckhorst favourite to return to Ibrox

The departure of boss Steven Gerrard rocked Scottish Premiership champions and league leaders Rangers on Thursday. Despite convincing fans he was happy in Glasgow and here to stay, the former England and Liverpool captain jumped ship to the Premier League, unveiled as the new manager of cash-rich Aston Villa.

Behind him, Gerrard left an adoring support that was as shocked by the move as they were hurt. The insensitive timing of his departure at a crucial stage of the season angered many. Still, the club is bigger than any individual, and the focus now moves to find his successor.

Newbie will inherit a talented squad

The new Rangers manager will walk into a team packed with talent, including Borna Barisic, Nathan Paterson, Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack, and Alfredo Morelos. The Gers are top of the Premiership and favourites to defend their crown, one win away from reaching the knockout stages of the Europa League for the third year running and preparing for a League Cup semi-final at Hampden.

Gerrard left with the board's best wishes with every aspect of the club in a better place than when he took over, but who is the man to inherit the team and build on that solid foundation?

Betfair Sportsbook customers can have their say on the next Rangers manager market, with the list boasting big names from British and European football, including club legends. The early betting favourite is former Rangers, Arsenal, Barcelona, and Netherlands midfielder Giovanni van Bronckhorst. The Dutchman is odds-on jolly at 4/9.

Dutchman is the fans' favourite

It may feel like a one-horse race at present, but there are other familiar faces in the next Rangers manager betting. Former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is rated as best of the rest at odds of 5/1, ahead of former Chelsea duo John Terry at 13/2 and the 10/1 about Frank Lampard. Gerrard's assistant Gary McAllister trades at an eye-catching 16/1 to land a promotion, although the 56-year-old is expected to follow his manager to Villa Park.

It's an interesting list with everyone in Scottish football holding an opinion or claiming a secret source, from Gerrard's mobile barber to friends of friends with club sponsorships. But there's only one man the fans are excited about, van Bronckhorst.

Davie McClure, lifelong Rangers fan and chief of the Bouverie True Blues Supporters Club in Port Glasgow, told Betting.Betfair why Giovanni is the number one choice with fans.

"Gio is the best option for me, and that is the feeling amongst most supporters. He's a big name in world football and a huge draw. As a player, he won the Champions League and La Liga with Barcelona, Premier League and FA Cup with Arsenal, five trophies at Rangers and played in a World Cup final. It doesn't get much better than that."

"He's enjoyed success as a manager too, leading Feyenoord to the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup. His managerial style looks a perfect fit for what is already in place at Rangers. Like Gerrard, he sets up in a 4-3-3 formation with attacking fullbacks and midfielders dropping back to cover. It would be an easy change for the players."

"The fact he played in Scotland means he won't make the same mistake as Paul Le Guen, who underestimated the game here. It seems a perfect fit for both parties."

Gerrard faces a tough start

In the English Premier League, Gerrard has the international break to settle in before preparing his men for the visit of Brighton on Saturday, 20 November. Stevie takes up the reigns with his new employers stuck on a woeful losing streak, just two places and two points above the relegation zone.

The current relegation betting has Aston Villa at 7/2 to drop into the Championship with 22/1 up for grabs on them finishing bottom of the pile. Those with confidence in Gerrard, who won just one trophy from a possible nine in Scotland, will get 1/8 on the Villains beating the drop.