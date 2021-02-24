Next Permanent Celtic Manager: John Kennedy strong favourite to replace Lennon

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy has been cut to 6/5 favourite to be the Next Permanent Celtic Manager after he was named as the interim boss following Neil Lennon's resignation late on Tuesday night.

Former Celtic and Norwich defender Kennedy, whose playing career was cut short at the age of just 26 because of injury, had previously been a scout and a coach for the Scottish champions before being named as Lennon's assistant manager in 2019.

Kennedy was available to back at 13/5 to become Celtic's next manager on Tuesday, but following Lennon's departure and a flurry of bets for the 37-year-old, his odds were cut to 7/4 and then again to his current price of 6/5.

Kennedy is expected to remain in an interim role until the end of the season, giving him eight games in which to stake his claim for the job on a permanent basis.

*Please note: In accordance with the Betfair Sportsbook's rule for next manager markets any person given a caretaker or interim manager role will not count as the permanent manager unless they complete at least 10 competitive games.

Betfair Spokesperson, Sam Rosbottom said: "Following the departure of Neil Lennon we have seen a flurry of bets on former Celtic defender John Kennedy to take over as permanent manager. Just hours ago he was a 13/5 chance, but we have since slashed his odds to 6/5. Prior to that, Rafa Benitez and Steve Clarke were the joint favourites at 11/10, but the punters are backing the caretaker boss to get the job full time."

Lampard and Gerrard rivalry to resume?

One fascinating name that stands out among the other managers listed in the betting is former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, who is said to be keen to get back into work as soon as possible.

Lampard and current Rangers boss Steven Gerrard famously divided then nation when it came to 'who is better' during their playing days with Chelsea and Liverpool respectively, while when they were on international duty with England there was the huge debate as to whether they could play together in the same midfield.

Lampard v Gerrard on the touchlines, managing the two biggest clubs in Scotland, is a mouthwatering prospect. Lampard is 10/1 on the Sportsbook to take over at Celtic.

Other managers in the frame to become the next permanent manager include former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe (3/1) and two international managers currently preparing for the rescheduled Euro 2020, Belgium manager Roberto Martinez (5/1) and Scotland boss Steve Clarke (6/1).

Next Permanent Celtic Manager Odds

- John Kennedy 6/5

- Eddie Howe 3/1

- Roberto Martinez 5/1

- Steve Clarke 6/1

- Rafa Benitez 10/1

- Frank Lampard 10/1

- Enzo Maresca 10/1

- Mark Hughes 14/1

- Damien Duff 14/1

- Roy Keane 16/1

- BAR 20/1

*odds correct as of 10:30 Wednesday 24 February