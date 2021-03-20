Celtic v Rangers: Boys in blue to prove why they are once again the kings of Scotland

Celtic vs Rangers

Sunday, 12:00

Live on Sky Sports

Clubs given a stern warning

Celtic and Rangers meet on Sunday in what will be the 422nd renewal of the Old Firm Derby. This fixture was under threat of being postponed by the Scottish government amid fears it could lead to fans breaking strict lockdown rules and gathering in Glasgow.

Both Celtic and Rangers were ordered to send a strong message to supporters to stay away and stick to the governments ongoing 'stay at home' message. This request was fulfilled by both halves of the divide allowing the match to go ahead.

10-in-a-row hopes crumble

With Celtic losing the title to Rangers and seeing their 10-in-a-row hopes crumble, there's now nothing to play for in this tie other than pride. But what else matters when these clubs go head-to-head? The Hoops have suffered a disastrous campaign and are now 20 points behind the new champions, with only 18 points still to be won.

The home team have won only one of their last three games, losing at Ross County - a result that cost manager Neil Lennon his job - before beating Aberdeen 1-0 and drawing 0-0 at Dundee Utd last time out. Two points dropped in the latter sealed Celtic's fate sparking wild celebrations across the city as Rangers fans invaded Ibrox.

55 times the kings of Scotland

Steven Gerrard's side is finally over the line, and after a disastrous decade that took them down to the bottom tier of Scottish professional football, they are, once again, the kings of Scotland. A record-breaking 55th title is now in the bag, and it will be interesting to see how the light blues treat what's left of this campaign.

They travel across Glasgow with an unbeaten league record showing 28 wins against four draws with 77 goals scored and only nine conceded. Rangers have won each of their last four starts, and after snatching the title in record time, they are now within touching distance of an invincible season. Will that be enough to hold the attention of Gerrard and his squad? The players will certainly require no added motivation to perform at Parkhead.

Rangers won the last three derbies

The league flag may already be on its way to Govan, but this remains a fierce rivalry and a game both sides will want to win at all costs. Celtic to take the shine off their opponent's title party and Rangers to show why they are the number one club in Scotland.

Gers have won both previous Old Firm games this season without conceding a goal and have taken nine points from Celtic in the last three meetings. They haven't lost in the league to the Bhoys since September 2019. Rangers are 2.747/4 on the Betfair Exchange to win, with Celtic priced at 2.747/4 and the draw [3/5]. The stats and form support an away win as the value play.

Taking a closer look at the stats, we see at least one team has failed to find the net in five of the last six derbies. There also hasn't been a draw in this fixture since December 2017. Under 2.5 goals is 1.768/11 with over the same mark 2.0811/10.