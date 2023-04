Mouthwatering Scottish FA Cup semi-final in store

Goals, cards and fouls fancied in Old Firm clash

Sunday plays host to the fifth Old Firm clash of the season, and there's perhaps more on the line in this one than you might think.

Celtic find themselves 13 points clear at the top of the Premiership, but this FA Cup Semi Final presents Rangers with a chance to finally get one over on their rivals.

Not to mention, Michael Beale's side are playing for the sake of pride here. Rangers are yet to beat Celtic this season, and whilst this might not be their last opportunity to do so, a win here would be hugely satisfying.

The Scottish title may be gone, but a Rangers victory to knock Celtic out of the Cup on their way to lifting it is a narrative that should have neutrals firmly interested. It's for that very reason that I think this is a great game for a bet builder.

Both Teams to Score - Yes

The two Glasgow clubs have played out some scintillating affairs this season. Goals aplenty have been scored, the cards have been brandished, and the quality has been there for all to see.

It's the quality of the two sides, and that overarching narrative of revenge, that has me so interested in goals in this tie.

A 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Postecoglou's side in September aside, both teams to score has landed in each of the last three meetings between the pair. Notably, Michael Beale wasn't in charge for that defeat, but was in the dugout for the three most recent affairs.

Rangers and Celtic are averaging 3.48 and 3.88 match goals respectively, and such totals would suggest that both teams are regularly getting on the scoresheet.

That is absolutely the case, with the pair both sitting at a 55% hit rate for both teams to score this campaign, and that's despite their comparative strength to other clubs in the league.

With Rangers desperate for a result, and both sides likely to go for the game, I can't see past goals at either end.

Kyogo Furuhashi 1+ shots on target

Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi has been the star man for Celtic this season. 23 goals, and an average of 1.66 shots on target per 90 is evidence of the threat that he carries. Come Sunday, the Celtic man will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing a defence that he's tormented over the last few months.

In their four clashes this season, Kyogo has netted 5 times against Old Firm rivals Rangers, with his only blank coming in the 4-0 win in September, a game in which he was hauled off after just five minutes due to injury.

Of course, goals mean shots on target, and given the quality of players in the Celtic ranks, it would be a surprise if Kyogo wasn't fed at least a couple of opportunities.

With a shot on target in six of his last seven games, the Celtic forward looks a solid bet builder addition for another come Sunday.

John Lundstram to be carded

A feisty Glasgow derby, one with a spot in the Cup Final on the line, screams cards to me.

Taking previous results into account, you'd assume that Rangers will fight tooth and nail to get a win here. They'll snap into challenges, and none are more likely to do so than John Lundstram.

He's the single most carded player in the Rangers squad with seven this campaign, and averages 1.25 fouls per 90. He has a tendency to be rash, and often overexerts himself.

He was booked in his last start against Celtic in the League Cup Final, and given the narrative of this game, and what's potentially at stake, I wouldn't be surprised to see him go into the book again.

James Tavernier 1+ fouls

Rangers captain James Tavernier has been a source of consistency for the club for some time now. A constant source of goals from right back, and a hard worker, the Englishman exhibits true leadership on a regular basis.

However, that doesn't mean he's exempt from mistakes. Whilst his attacking output is exemplary, his defensive work doesn't quite match up to it.

Tavernier has committed a foul in three out of four Old Firm derby games this season, and whilst he only averages 0.83 per 90 in the Scottish Premiership, you can expect that number to be eclipsed given the quality of opposition that he'll face.

Whether it's Daizen Maeda, whose non-stop runs and energy see him draw 1.13 fouls per 90, or Jota, whose technical prowess results in 1.12 fouls drawn per 90, Tavernier could be in for a long afternoon.

