Rivaldo Exclusive: Ronaldo can be catalyst for United title challenge

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a great start to life back at Manchester United, notching four goals in three matches. This is no surprise as Ronaldo is the kind of player with the skills, experience and personality to make an immediate impact.

As I mentioned in previous columns, Ronaldo made the right decision by signing for United instead of Real Madrid cause in England he has more media support and United fans love him.

Despite being 36, he continues in very good form and I believe he will score many goals in his second spell at United and help the team win trophies. He is a true example of dedication and professionalism in football and other areas.

With Cristiano at the club other players should step up, showing more commitment and feeling more motivation to perform well. This could be the catalyst for United to fight for the Premier League title and even go deep in the Champions League.

Great to see Thiago Silva starring for Chelsea

It's a joy to see Thiago Silva playing so well for Chelsea in the best league in the world. The Brazilian is also 36 and the form of both shows that today players can extend their careers at the highest level longer than in the past. Dani Alves is another who's played well into his late-30s in recent years.

With the quality and class Silva is showing in a tough competition, it wouldn't surprise me to see him playing for Brazil at the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

His experience would be a bonus for the team. He is used to facing some of the best strikers in the world regularly which could be crucial for Brazil in decisive moments of of the World Cup next year.

I think Brazil manager Tite's decision will also depend on potential new centre-backs that might emerge this season, but it should be a great comfort for the Brazilian manager to see Silva in such a great form and probably ready to compete at the highest-level next year.

United and Barca will qualify from Champions League groups

The first round of The Champions League group matches showed what a tough and intense competition it is, as clubs like Barcelona, Man Utd and PSG registered bad results. I think that all of them will bounce back, however, and end up qualifying for the next round.

United were surprised by Young Boys' tactics, that took advantage of playing against 10-men for much of the game. I'd fancy United to beat Young Boys at Old Trafford though.

Barcelona had no way to stop majestic Bayern and now have a key match at Benfica next week that could be pivotal in their campaign. If they can get an away win in Lisbon, Barca should sail smoothly into the next round.

Clubs won't want a World Cup every two years

FIFA is considering the possibility of organizing a World Cup every two years, but it will be tough to convince clubs of the arguments for such a change. The seasons are getting more and more demanding for the players which clearly harms the clubs that pay their salaries.

FIFA's plans would overload the players' schedules even more and damage clubs' preparations, especially the top ones that have many players in international teams.

If FIFA manage to reach an agreement with most of the bigger clubs then perhaps it could be possible, but I have serious doubts that clubs will accept the plans.

Promising Kayky will need time at Man City

Young Brazilian wing Kayky, who has just joined Man City, has been praised highly in the Brazilian press. He can become a very good player in the future but moving to English football at just 18 will force to go through an adaptation process and we shouldn't expect to see him play much for the first team yet.

Gabriel Jesus's presence could help the youngster and I'm confident that in a year or two he will become an important player in Pep Guardiola's team, contributing goals and assists.