Rivaldo Exclusive: Real Madrid return would be risky for Cristiano Ronaldo

There's a lot of talk about Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Juventus at the end of the season after the Italian giants were knocked out of the Champions League, with a return to Madrid mooted in the press.

For me, this will always depend on Cristiano and his plans for the future. He is a Madrid idol and I believe that Madrid fans would be very happy to have him back. But we must recognize that Ronaldo isn't the same player from three seasons ago,

He will continue to score many goals and make the difference proving his great determination on the pitch, but if he goes back there's the risk that Madrid fans will demand too much from him at this phase of his career.

If things didn't go well, and the club failed to have success with him in their ranks, his status could suffer. So a return to Spain comes with risks.

Messi v Ronaldo would be brilliant for La Liga

All of that said, it would be fantastic to reunite Lionel Messi and Ronaldo in La Liga for a few more seasons. Watching Barcelona v Real Madrid with both on the pitch would be very emotional not only for clubs' fans but also for the football fans all over the world.

Spanish football would recover some of its status, eclipsing English, German and Italian competitions.

Laporta should prioritize keeping Messi instead of signings

Barcelona are in a tough financial situation, which has been aggravated by the pandemic, so I'm not in favour of them spending too much money on new players. Instead, they should focus on keeping Messi.

We've recently seen improved performances form Messi since Laporta returned to the club, with the captain helping with Laporta's bid for the club presidency, so the signs are that Messi is open to talking and perhaps signing a new deal.

If he stays at the club, sponsorship deals and sales of match tickets will increase thanks to his enormous world reputation. The club would benefit a lot more from keeping him than signing new players who may or may not adapt to playin for Barcelona.

Koeman deserves to continue next season

Laporta is rumoured to be interested in appointing RB Leipzig's manager Julian Nagelsmann for next season, but I think it would be a mistake and very unfair to Ronald Koeman who is producing interesting work in very tough circumstances.

Furthermore, the club is now regaining some internal peace and the desire is to see things keep improving, so why change it now?

The Dutchman is giving chances to young players, the team recently mounted an impressive comeback against Sevilla to reach the Copa del Rey final and they are still in contention for the La Liga title. I see no reason for changes now. It's important to give confidence to the manager as he is building a strong team.

Pedri can shine for Barcelona and Spain

The young midfielder Pedri was called up for Spain for the first time this week and some commentators are already comparing him with Andrés Iniesta, due to his qualities and style of play.

Pedri has a bright future because he plays very simple and effective football and has great vision, so he could become a very important player. But we must be calm about it since he is still learning and developing.

To be compared to Iniesta is an extra responsibility but also recognition of Pedri's talent and I'm confident he will be a top player in the future.

Moura must take his chance at Spurs

Of course, no player wishes to see a teammate injured, but the truth is that with Spurs' Son Heung-min injured, Lucas Moura will have the chance to play more often alongside Harry Kane and Gareth Bale.

The Brazilian has been solid this season, but now has a chance to step up and claim a regular place in the starting 11. I think he is ready because I know him well and he's always seemed very determined throughout his career.

Vinícius Jr needs to relax in front of goal

Vinicius Jr produced another great performance for Real Madrid in Champions League against Atalanta, contributing a lot with great skill and also drawing a foul inside the box. But he failed again to score after having at least one great chance.

My young compatriot needs to keep developing that weakness in his game and I know he is working hard on it.

He needs to be more relaxed in front of goal because that's the way to strike cleanly and accurately. If you keep missing good chances, you can become anxious in front of goal, but this changes the moment you start scoring again.

I'm sure he will become one of the best players in Europe.