It's still unclear if the rumours are true about PSG possibly selling Neymar this summer, but I imagine that the Brazilian star won't be too worried because he knows that even if he leaves the French club he will always have a lot of big clubs looking to sign him.

Neymar continues to be one of the best players in the world and has no reason to worry about leaving a club, as he would probably have a lot of big clubs fighting for Champions League success chasing his services.

At 30-years-old he still has a couple of more seasons at the highest European level and even if he leaves PSG I'm sure he will continue to show all his magnificent skills in Europe on a regular basis.

Richarlison signed for the right club to shine in English football

Richarlison is oficially at Spurs and I believe this is a great transfer for him as it will allow him to play for a top club in the Premier League and also compete in the Champions League in 2022-23.

Furthermore, he might form a fantastic trio with Son and Harry Kane in attack. So, I think it is a great move for him and I'm anxious to start watching him play at a club with big ambitions for next season under Antonio Conte.

Raphinha could fit nicely in Xavi's Barcelona

Another Brazilian star highly rated in the market is Raphinha who seems to be closely connected to Barcelona and Chelsea at the moment.

Both clubs are huge and I'm sure the player will love playing for either of them, but, if a choice becomes needed then I would suggest Barcelona because of the club's history, the amazing fans, and the new project that Xavi is developing there right now.

Xiavi's style of play with lots of passing and quick movements could be perfect for Raphinha's style.

Fernandinho left a great legacy in England

Fernandinho is coming back to Brazil after nine brilliant years in English football where he won 13 titles with Manchester City, adding to the success he had already achieved with Shakhtar in Ukraine.

So, he is an example to any Brazilian player that it is possible to succeed in European football for over a decade, and I would even say that his trophy room is not yet closed.

After signing with Athletico Paranaense he will be coached by another very successful manager like Luiz Felipe Scolari, so he might have other chances to fight for titles with 'Furacão', a team that is producing a solid campaign and recently won Copa Sudamericana.