Betfair ambassador expects great game at Old Trafford

Hails compatriot Vini Jr after Liverpool demolition

Slams Klopp and co for underestimating Real

Backs Benzema for major award

Barcelona to KO Man Utd at Old Trafford

Tonight we have a European derby between Manchester United and Barcelona that will decide who gets a spot in the Europa League Round of 16.

After last week's 2-2 at Camp Nou, I expect another great game.

Barcelona are in great shape and perfectly capable of beating their English opponents away from home.

Of course, you have to be careful with the quality of some Man Utd players with the main man being Marcus Rashford who arrives in great form and scored in the first leg.

But Barcelona also have great players who can make the difference at Old Trafford.

For my match prediction, I'm going 2-1 to Barcelona.

Vini Jr is world's most decisive player





After Real Madrid's epic comeback win over Liverpool in the Champions League, coach Carlo Ancelotti said that Vinicius Jr is now the most decisive player in world football. I agree with him.

Vini Jr started the Madrid comeback at Anfield with a goal of great quality that shows his enormous evolution in front of the opponent's goal. He put pressure on the goalkeeper Alisson Becker making him miss kick at a decisive moment of the match.

I have always maintained that Vini Jr had the quality to play more for Real Madrid and Ancelotti had the sense to give him the space to develop in the areas where used to be not so good. I thinking of the quality of his last pass and the finishing.

Today, he is a vital player at Real Madrid and he will go on to become one in the Brazilian national team. In the coming years, when Brazil try to win the World Cup, Vini Jr will feature in the race for the Golden Ball.



Reds paid dearly for underestimating Madrid





Few could believe that Liverpool would allow Real Madrid to turn the tables at Anfield. But that's what happened and Jurgen Klopp's side paid dearly for thinking the game would be easy after those opening 15 minutes in which they scored two goals.

Letting Real Madrid breathe and then react was a serious mistake from the English team. We all saw last season, when they won the Champions League, that Madrid never give up and can react at any moment.

Liverpool are not going through a good phase and this defeat should be a warning signal that they can never lose focus or relax in a match of this importance.

Liverpool will go all out in Spain. Their focus should then shift to the English Premier League where they need a big improvement in the final stretch of the season to guarantee a spot in next season's Champions League.



Benzema deserves to win 'Fifa The Best'





FIFA will give out its annual awards next week and I see Karim Benzema as favourite to take the award for Best Player of the Year.

He didn't play in the World Cup and both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe shone in Qatar.

But what the French striker did at Real Madrid in 2022 guiding the club to La Liga and Champions League glory was fantastic.