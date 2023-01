Joao Felix has a chance to show his class in world's best league

Time right for Bale to enjoy his family

Big Premier League derbies the highlight of the weekend

Rivaldo on potential Neymar, Raphina and Ansu Fati exits

João Felix was today announced as a Chelsea player, on loan until the end of the season, from Atletico Madrid where he failed to establish himself as a regular starter.

But he is a quality player who performed nicely at the World Cup with Portugal and I'm sure he's in good form to adapt to English football. Furthermore, he will have the chance to prove his real value in the world's best league and he could play a very important role in Chelsea's comeback during the second half of the season.

If he manages to become a star in England, then he might return to Atletico Madrid with a new role or even convince Chelsea to move for him on a permanent transfer.

Gareth Bale might have felt that it is time to enjoy his family

The Welsh star, Gareth Bale decided to hang up his boots at 33 years-old and that can be seen as a surprise nowadays since we are seeing many top players extending their careers until almost reaching the age of 40.

But he might have felt that this is the time to rest from all the responsibility and demand of being a top professional player. After a successful experience in the MLS and a presence in the World Cuo with his national team after a 64-year absence, he has decided that this is the right time to stop.

Of course, I imagine that his family have played a significant role in the decision because one of the most important things in life is enjoying good times with the ones you care for the most.

Anyway, looking into it on a purely sport analysis I think he could have continued for four-five more years in the MLS or an Arabian league because he still has the quality for it.

Manchester and London derbies will rock the weekend in the Premier League

The Premier League weekend should be fiery with two city derbies that will certaintly stop the country, Europe and even the world to watch it.

Manchester United will host Man City on Saturday looking to maintain their winning streak against a rival that is chasing the leader Arsenal. In my opinion, home advantage and Man Utd's good form could be pivotal in this match and that's why I think they can claim a 2-1 win.

On Sunday, Tottenham host their rival and league leaders Arsenal and I'm convinced that the Gunners are a better team right now so I'm going for a 1-0 win for the visitors.

Neymar's future should be decided at the end of the season

In recent days there were some rumours about Neymar leaving PSG soon and signing for a Premier League club with Newcastle and Man City paying attention to it.

Honestly, I don't see it happening in this transfer window, but that might change at the end of the season with PSG having the chance to sell him to compensate their investment and that could open Premier League doors to Neymar.

In that scenario, I believe Man City would be the perfect club for him because it will give him a better chance of success and he'd be playing in a very attacking team that plays great football under his former manager Pep Guardiola.

Raphinha or Ansu Fati exits would be really sad for Barcelona

There are recent rumours about Barcelona potentially negotiating Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres or Raphinha transfers in order to aid their remaining financial problems that continue to harm the club.

Selling a player of Raphinha's quality just six months after signing him would leave me very disappointed. On one hand, it would end the player's chance of making a name for himself at the club, and on the other hand it will give a sign to other players that they might want to think twice before deciding to join Barcelona in the future.

With Ansu Fati that would be even more incomprehensible since he has been seen as Lionel Messi's successor for a while and giving up on him that easily would be a shock for me. The club needs to retain their best players, especially the ones with great potential who could become our future stars.