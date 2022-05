As I mentioned last week after that fantastic first leg, I was anxious to watch

the Champions League second leg as I was anticipating another huge match between two great teams.



And that really happened with Real Madrid never giving up thanks to the

fans support and their tradition in the competition.

That helped them to comeback from the shadows at the end of the match after Manchester City wasted golden opportunities to close out the tie.



I also think that Pep Guardiola made some mistakes with his substitutions (it

happens to everyone) by preferring to hold his advantage instead of going

to kill his opponent up front, and Real Madrid took advantage of that to

produce an incredible comeback in the final minutes.



So, I can only congratulate Real Madrid for showing why they are so successful in this competition by fighting until the end, even when their performance was not as expected.



Man City will have left Madrid with that feeling of losing a huge chance to kill the match earlier, and as consequence failing again to claim the Champions League title.



Liverpool are very self-confident and don't get scared easily



Liverpool is the other finalist after a few scares in the first half

against Villarreal, but Jurgen Klopp's troops are aware of their own

capabilities and ended up producing a solid second-half performance.



Now, we'll have a great final between two of the most traditional clubs in

the tournament and I can not say which is the favourite at the moment.



They are both very strong in their domestic leagues this season and

managed to replicate it abroad, so, I'm sure it's going to be a great match in

which both teams can win as anything can happen in a final.



Cristiano Ronaldo still has enough football to compete in Champions League



With Manchester United almost out of the Champions League next season,

rumours are growing about the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the

club to join a team competing in Europe's biggest club competition.



In my opinion, he still shows enough fitness, willingness and enjoyment on

the pitch to help his teams, so, I see him playing for any of Europe's top

clubs next season, but he may prefer to wait a few more months to see

where he might fit in after other signings take place.