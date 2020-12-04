Rivaldo Exclusive: Fred must learn to control his temper after sending off

Fred's sending off arguably cost Manchester United the match against Paris Saint-Germain as the Red Devils looked capable of mounting a comeback and even going on to win. The Brazilian needs to learn to control his temper, especially in such a big match, and be patient.

When you are chasing a game you might commit mistakes that will harm the team even more - as Fred did - so it's crucial to take a second, breathe in and breathe out, before going into risky challenges.

Neymar produced another great performance at Old Trafford, scoring twice in PSG's win and almost sealing their qualification for next phase. It was a pleasure to see him showing the world how devastating he can be.

The French team didn't start well, but they have great players and a very strong squad that might go on to battle for the Champions League title once again this season, after going so close last year.

I'd love to see Neymar and Messi reunion at PSG

After the match, Neymar said he would love to partner with Lionel Messi again and talked up the possibility of that happening next season. They are friends and chat a lot. Knowing about Messi's contract expiring with Barcelona, I believe that the Brazilian star may press his club to sign him next season.

Messi will be free to negotiate with another club from January, so it's possible that he may move to France.

Messi seems to be looking for a new adventure in his career and PSG are aware that they won't need to pay anything to Barcelona to get him. The French club could be preparing a move to sign the Argentinian star to partner with Neymar.

It would be great to see them playing together again and I don't think Neymar's comments were an accident. Perhaps he already knows PSG are talking with Messi.

According to reports, Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG for Real Madrid, but with this new chance of playing alongside Messi and Neymar, the Frenchman could reconsider and prefer to stay in Paris.

If PSG manage to unite the three next season they would have a fantastic trio that certainty will make PSG a top contender in all competitions.

Laporta for Barcelona presidency

Juan Laporta was Barca president frmo 2003 to 2010 and is a strong candidate to win the presidency again at elections in 2021.

He has good reputation after his previous success with the club and should have big support from players and ex-players.

In his pitch for the presidency, Laporta said he believed that Messi would at least give the club the chance to have a conversation about his future, although Laporta didn't made any promises that are hard to accomplish and that's the right attitude.

As I've said above, I think Messi is looking for a new challenge. I will be sad if he leaves Barca but it seems like this should be his last season with the club.

Defeat to Gladbach could seal Zidane's fate

Real Madrid have suffered some bad losses in the last few weeks and of course it's good news for Barcelona, especially as the Catalans have their own problems. Ronald Koeman is rebuilding the team and having the spotlight on Madrid takes some of the pressure off Barca.

Zidane's troops must beat Borussia Monchengladbach in Madrid next week or the Spanish giants could be eliminated from the Champions League at the Group stage.

If they get through this, then they can move on and get back on track. This is the beauty of football - one day you are in trouble and the next you are back to your best, winning matches consecutively and fighting for titles.

Zidane must rally his players as bad results in the next few weeks could put his job in serious risk.