Enzo Fernandez won the young player of the World Cup

Joao Cancelo's exit was a surprise to us all

Pep not confrontational; Bayern the beneficiaries

Chelsea the kings of the window

Chelsea was the king of transfer window, investing massively and ending by signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica with a record-breaking fee.

The Argentinian midfielder is so talented and proved it at the World Cup as he won the Best Young Player of the tournament award. He might need some time however to have an impact on Chelsea and the Premier League.

I'm sure he will become one of the most influential players at the club soon, but we must also give him some time to adapt to new surroundings.

João Cancelo's exit from Manchester City was a bit weird and unexpected

João Cancelo has left Manchester City to sign for Bayern Munich on loan, something which may become permanent at the end of the season. This is an unexpected result of him losing his starting place in the team.

He used to be a very important player in Pep Guardiola's team, though surprisingly, he lost his place in the starting eleven. There was probably a problem between player and coach.

From what I know about Guardiola, having spent time with him at the locker room, he never seemed to be a man to easily start conflict with anyone, so I imagine Cancelo may have shown some bad attitude that really upset Pep for him to come to the decision to let him leave.

No matter what happened, Bayern Munich are benefitting immensely since Cancelo is a great right back that could prove to be a pivotal signing for them during the second half of the season.

It will give the German side a huge boost ahead of their clash against PSG in Champions League Last 16.