Hard work will help Richarlison get among the goals

Conte could still extend contract if Spurs perform better

Frustrating for Kane to score so many but win no titles

It hasn't been an easy job for Arsenal's board to renovate their squad and the club's structure to get them back to the the top of English football, but that effort is now being rewarded.

Keeping Mikel Arteta as manager has been an excellent decision that is now paying off with the team leading the Premier League and perhaps playing the best football in the league.

Edu Gaspar is also doing great work by signing players that were a bit under the radar or not so important at their previous clubs. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus are examples of that policy as well as the centre-backs Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba.

Arsenal are in a great place to win the Premier League with Betfair making them favourites to lift the trophy. But their opponents won't give up so easily. The Gunners must keep playing well if they want to present their fans with such a fantastic gift at the end of the season, the Premier League title.

Richarlison needs to keep calm and work hard

Richarlison still hasn't managed to score his first Premier League goal for Tottenham and he will be a bit frustrated with that.

He must trust his abilities and keep working hard because he has nothing to prove after a great World Cup in which he even scored the best goal of the tournament.

I'm sure he will end up scoring goals and, after the first, many more can follow.

I hope Spurs improve so Conte stays

The English press is confident that Tottenham won't offer a contract extension to Antonio Conte after a disappointing season so far.

I don't blame the Italian that much for Spurs' poor form. There are many players in the squad who can improve and help him in the second half of the season.

Conte is the right guy to help Spurs win titles, especially as he has the experience of winning in England with Chelsea. I hope that the team manage to produce a strong second half of season, forcing the club's board to extend his contract for a few more years.

Goal king Kane wants to win titles

Harry Kane has recently become the joint-leading scorer in Tottenham's history and that's an impressive milestone, but he will be frustrated that it hasn't come with a collection of trophies.

The English striker is one of the best goalscorers on the planet and he proved it once again at the World Cup, not only by scoring goals but also assisting his team mates for others.

I believe it is frustrating to be so influential in a team that's getting no titles, but this is football and sometimes there isn't much you can do about it. You just have to keep fighting to finally clinch it.