Wolves v Burnley: Back a slow burner at Molineux

Wolves v Burnley

Sunday 25 April - 12:00 kick-off

Live on BBC One

Wolves back to winning ways

Five games without a win put Wolves in a spot of bother before they finally responded with back-to-back wins, albeit with both being tight 1-0 victories against strugglers Sheffield United and Fulham.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have struggled with scoring goals this season, and the loss of Raul Jimenez has had a huge impact on them - the best they can hope for now is a decent finish to inject some hope of a response next season.

Other injuries haven't helped, Nuno has experimented with tactics and neither Willian Jose or teenager and record signing Fabio Silva have really shown they could be a suitable Jimenez stand-in.

With 41 points on the board, Nuno can try and find some solutions in the remaining games as Wolves go into preparations for next season.

Clarets still in big trouble

Three straight defeats sees Burnley desperately wanting the season to end now as they continue to linger just above the drop zone despite playing well in the games they've recently lost.

The fact they've been 2-0 up in one game, then 1-0 up and level at 0-0 at half-time during their three defeats will be a huge frustration to Sean Dyche, but it does at least show they can produce at times, albeit not for 90 minutes.

The Clarets have scored in their last six games and although they've not won in their last three visits to Molineux, they did win the reverse fixture in December 2-1.

A first double over Wolves since 2013 may well be enough to secure Burnley's survival and Dyche will be desperate to pull away to safety as soon as possible.

Wolves won't lose from the front

Hosts Wolves are unsurprisingly 2.01/1 favourites for the win, with Burnley 4.03/1 shots and the draw a 3.412/5 chance. There have been four draws in the last seven meetings.

The in-play betting here is fascinating and no matter who scores it, it seems that Wolves would be the team to side with, as they're the only team in the league who haven't lost a game when taking the lead (W8 D9).

Burnley, on the other hand, have dropped 13 points from winning positions in the league this season, with recent losses against Newcastle and Southampton coming after scoring first.

Both of these are in the bottom three for over 2.5 goals this season, with overs here 2.26/5 as a result and unders fancied at 1.654/6.

Goals hard to come by

Wolves have thrown in two uncharacteristic five-goal thrillers in recent times, but those are the only two games in their last eight that have been goalfests, otherwise they've had four 1-0s and five have seen just one team score.

Burnley, though, have been both teams to score machines of late with their last six having goals at both ends - it's 2.01/1 that both teams score here.

These early kick-offs can often be slow-burners though and with so much on the line for Burnley this could easily be another tight and tense tussle.

It also brings the half-time draw into play - it's 1.9110/11 here with Wolves (17) and Burnley (15) no strangers to 45-minute stalemates.

A 0-0 first half scoreline at 2.56/4 could be worth a play given that six of Wolves' last 10 games have been goalless at the break - Burnley have weighed in with three 0-0s themselves.

Draw/Wolves on the double result is tempting at 4.57/2 but Burnley's increased goal threat of late raises just enough doubt to stay away from the result and add in the likelihood that any goals we do see come in the second half.