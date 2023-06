Man City win Champions League and complete treble

Pep Guardiola is extremely likely to be Manchester City's manager at the start of the 2023/24 season with the Betfair Sportsbook making him a 6/16.80 shot to leave the club now that he has guided them to Champions League glory.

Having won multiple domestic trophies with City, including five Premier League titles, many believed that once Guardiola had won the Champions League with the club he would leave for a new challenge.

But with the current odds on him leaving being 6/16.80 it means that he is long odds-on to stay at Man City and attempt to win more trophies, including defending the Champions League, next season.

After beating Inter Milan 1-0 to complete a historic treble on Saturday night, Mancheter City can be backed at 16/117.00 to repeat the feat next season and win the Champions League, FA Cup and Premier League titles.

Guardiola's men are odds-on at 8/131.60 to retain their Premier League title next term, and doing so would confirm their domestic dominance by making it four titles on the spin and six in seven seasons under the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss.

Gundogan long odds-on to leave for Barcelona

One of City's key players in their successful end of season trophy assault was captain Ilkay Gundogan, but according to the Betfair Sportsbook it's looking increasingly likely that the German international willl swap Manchester for Barcelona next season.

Gundogan is out of contract at the end of the month meaning he can leave the club on a free transfer should he wish to seek a new challenge.

The 32-year-old has lifted three trophies in three weeks with City but is odds-on at 3/10 to join Barcelona next season. He can be backed at 2/12.94 to remain at the Etihad and 17/29.40 to join Arsenal.