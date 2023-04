73% of West Ham games have gone Under 2.5

5/6 Saints matches under Selles have gone Under 2.5

Oppose goals in six-pointer showdown

West Ham in the relegation zone



West Ham spent the international break in the Premier League's relegation zone with the Hammers out of league action since mid-March.

David Moyes' men did progress to the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League with a 4-0 thrashing of AEK Larnaca; Jarrod Bowen struck twice with Gianluca Scamacca and 18-year-old Divin Mubama also on-target.

While Europe has offered some respite in what has been a season well below expectations domestically, Moyes knows it is the Premier League where his immediate priority must lie.

Following successive top-seven finishes, the Hammers boss is under pressure from supporters to turn the tide, even if owner David Sullivan remains solidly behind the Scot.

Moyes said, "The players who haven't been away with their countries have had some time off and hopefully now the squad is ready to go again. It's a really important period coming up - we have a lot to look forward to. It's not been easy but our European performances show that we are a very capable group when it all comes together."

West Ham are hoping to have close to a full squad available for Sunday's showdown with goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski back in the fold, along with Michail Antonio and Vladimir Coufal.

Southampton show fighting spirit

Southampton are only two points shy of Premier League safety following a thrilling last outing before the international break.

A late James Ward-Prowse penalty earned Saints a deserved share of the spoils as they came from two goals down to draw 3-3 against Tottenham at St Mary's.

Armel Bella-Kotchap and Jan Bednarek were both replaced before half-time through injury during a fragmented first-half that saw Spurs score late on.

Che Adams levelled 47 seconds into the second half, but after conceding twice Saints were staring at defeat with 15 minutes to go. Theo Walcott inspired the comeback with Ward-Prowse completing it from the spot.

Boss Ruben Selles said the display proved they're still alive in the race for survival. He said, "I don't think we deserved to be 3-1 down but we showed character. The foundation has been there, it's just another step in the process. We saw a team that wants to play, has a clear idea how to break the lines and score goals. The players want to fight for each other."

Selles is now sweating on the fitness of centre-back pairing Bella-Kotchap and Bednarek with Valentino Livramento already ruled out.

Meanwhile, Adams is expected to be available despite picking up a niggle on international duty with Scotland.

West Ham have enjoyed a relatively strong recent record against Southampton in Premier League duels, losing just once in their last 10 head-to-head meetings (W6-D3-L1).

That reverse came in this exact fixture last season and Saints are now looking for consecutive away victories against the Hammers for the first time since April 1992.

West Ham 1.804/5 are unbeaten in their last four Premier League fixtures at the London Stadium (W2-D2-L0) - not since April 2022 have the Hammers gone longer without a home defeat in the top-flight (six games).

The Irons have been at their most effective when welcoming the lesser lights, boasting a W5-D2-L2 return when excluding top-eight teams.

Southampton 5.309/2 have picked up the highest share of their Premier League points this season away (57%) with Saints taking top honours in each of their three trips to fellow bottom-six opposition.

The visitors have also picked up as many points in their six Premier League games under Ruben Selles (W2-D2-L2) as they had in their previous 17 (W2-D2-L13).

No other sides have kept fewer clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Southampton (4) and West Ham (5), suggesting Sunday's showdown could well produced a reasonable goal total.

The aforementioned lack of shutouts makes the 2.021/1 on Both Teams To Score an interesting proposition, although six-pointers often tend to be tight affairs.

Under 2.5 Goals

With that in mind, Under 2.5 Goals 1.824/5 holds much more appeal with the wager covering the potential for a 1-1.

Both clubs have been prominent performers in the Under 2.5 Goals market already this campaign, with a huge 19 (73%) of West Ham's 26 EPL encounters paying-out. Five of Southampton's six matches under Ruben Selles have followed suit.

