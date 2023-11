Hammers have been unconvincing in the league

Nottingham Forest look capable of a Draw at 11/4 3.70

Kudus and Awoniyi can score in a 9/1 9.80 Bet Builder

West Ham v Nottingham Forest

Sunday November 12, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Hammers becoming more of a cup team

There are still plenty of good times being had by West Ham fans following their memorable late victory in last season's Europa Conference League final.

Having reached the last four in 2021/22, David Moyes' side are going well again in this year's Europa League. They've won three out of four in the group stage, the latest a 1-0 home success over Olympiakos on Thursday night.

Domestically, they've also set up a Carabao Cup quarter-final away to Liverpool having dumped out Arsenal via a 3-1 victory at the London Stadium.

But while cup competitions provide more highlight reels, their Premier League form is rather humdrum. The Hammers are 12th but their last top-flight win was a home success over Sheffield United at the end of September. Are West Ham now a cup team?

Forest gaining stability

Nottingham Forest head south just a point behind West Ham. Seven points clear of the bottom three going into the weekend, they're barely getting a mention in chats about relegation: clearly a sign of progress given that the Trees had only six points and were 19th after 11 games last season.

But it's also fair to say that Steve Cooper's men find away games in the Premier League a struggle. They managed just eight points on the road last season and have accumulated only four from six games this term.

So while Forest remain the only team outside the top five with an unbeaten home record, it's still easy on first glance to find fault with their away form. Their one road success so far came against a very muddled Chelsea at the start of September and they haven't scored an away goal in three road games since.

West Ham vulnerable after Europa action

It's no great surprise to see the outcomes when jogging our memories about last season's meetings between this pair. Forest nicked victory at the City Ground but West Ham romped to a 4-0 victory in this fixture.

The added angle is that it was still 0-0 with 19 minutes left before the Hammers netted four times in 14 minutes thanks to a Danny Ings brace and further goals from Declan Rice and Michail Antonio.

West Ham are a shade of odds-on at 20/23 to get the win again this time, with Nottingham Forest 16/54.20 and The Draw 11/43.70.

One obvious question to ask is how do West Ham perform on the back of a Thursday night outing in Europe? Starting with last season, here are their last seven results.

2022/23

2-2 Arsenal (h)

4-0 Bournemouth (a)

0-2 Brentford (a)

3-1 Leeds (h)

2023/24

1-3 Liverpool (a)

2-2 Newcastle (h)

0-1 Everton (h)

It's not great. The last seven times they've gone into battle after a European game, they've had two wins, two draws and three defeats. At home, it's one win (to a Leeds team who went on to be relegated), two draws and one loss.

As for Forest, while it's easy just to tag them as a poor away team, a closer look reveals that progress is being made. Running through their six away games, they've suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at Arsenal, led 2-0 at Old Trafford before losing 3-2, won at Chelsea, pinched a point in a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace and suffered predictable but hardly humbling reverses at Manchester City (0-2) and Liverpool (0-3).

Forest are looking like a competent outfit. There's enough to suggest they can earn a draw.

Back The Draw @ 11/43.70 Bet now

Kudus and Awoniyi can combine on Bet Builder

For a Bet Builder, Mohammed Kudus has hit the ground running since joining from Ajax in the transfer window.

The Ghanaian scored four goals for the Dutch side in August before leaving and now has double figures for the season after adding in one for his country and five already for West Ham. Four of those have come at home in the London Stadium.

For Forest, Taiwo Awoniyi has scored in two of the four Premier League away games he's started this season and should be approaching full fitness again after missing nearly all of October.

The two African stars are well worth combining in a goalscorer Bet Builder.