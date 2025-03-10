West Ham v Newcastle: Back Bowen in 12/1 Bet Builder

West Ham are coming into form under Graham Potter and can win at 9/4 3.25

Newcastle are missing key men and could have one eye on the Carabao Cup final

Jarrod Bowen gives West Ham potency and can feature in a BB at 12/1 13.00

West Ham v Newcastle

Monday 10 March, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League



West Ham improving under Potter

West Ham fans have happy memories of playing Newcastle on a Monday night. It happened in the reverse fixture earlier this season when despite being all over the place under Julen Lopetegui - they'd lost their last two away games by an aggregate of 7-1 - the Hammers dug out a surprise 2-0 success at St James' Park.

The win seemed even more of an outlier when they lost their next two games 5-2 to Arsenal and 3-1 to Leicester.

But with Lopetegui gone, West Ham are starting to get going under new boss Graham Potter. They put a big dent in Arsenal's title hopes via a 1-0 win at the Emirates and then scored a routine 2-0 win over a Leicester team now heading for the drop.

West Ham have been a fairly tough watch at home this season, losing seven times, but the mood in the London Stadium feels much more positive these days.

Newcastle hit by injury and suspension

Newcastle remain in the hunt for top four but they've been disappointing in their last two away games. True, they were at Manchester City and Liverpool but losing those matches by a combined 6-0 is way below what Eddie Howe expected even though they were decent enough at Anfield.

But crashing out of the FA Cup to Brighton in extra-time last Sunday means the Magpies have failed to win for three games running for the first time since a four-match winless streak in November/December.

Is there reason for concern? Well, injuries aren't helping and this has been a particularly tough week with defenders Lewis Hall and Sven Botman being ruled out while Anthony Gordon will miss this one due to suspension.

As the Magpies gear up for next weekend's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, the hits to their squad have come at an unfortunate time.

Hammers the call

West Ham are a fairly chunky 9/43.25 to win the match and secure the double over the Magpies. Newcastle are 6/52.20 and The Draw 5/23.50.

Not much of an argument is needed to think the Hammers are worth a bet. Basically there are three lines of thinking.

First, West Ham are in form again and the return of Jarrod Bowen gives them some potency in attack.

Second, Newcastle have lost some key players. True, they have decent enough cover but they've lost as many away games as West Ham.

Finally, this is the real world and Newcastle must surely have an eye on next week's final against Liverpool as they bid to land silverware for the first time since (googles it) 1969. That's a crazy amount of time and their players will have been reminded of it over and over again.

To try and beat Liverpool, Eddie Howe will surely need Alexander Isak at his disposal and the striker has been carrying a knock. It would be totally understandable if he doesn't feature here with the 'wrap him in cotton wool' cries getting ever louder.

Isak missed the recent Premier League game at Liverpool and Newcastle looked pretty toothless in attack as a result.

Recommended Bet Back West Ham to win SBK 9/4

Bowen the Bet Builder choice

Jarrod Bowen has three goals in his last six games and loves to score against the Premier League's big-money teams.

His last two goals came against Arsenal and Chelsea and they form part of a six-game run which has seen him net three times.

Keen to be part of Thomas Tuchel's first England squad, Bowen has the form and class to make an impact here.

Anytime is an option but it's worth the jump in price to get him in on board for first goal. Bowen's last three strikes - v Arsenal, Chelsea and Southampton - have all been the opener so let's take that trend to continue.

He's a straightforward choice for any Bet Builder so scoring first in a home win makes plenty of appeal at 12/113.00.