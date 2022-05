While a Kevin De Bruyne inspired win over Wolves on Wednesday night was certainly important in this season's title race, the biggest Manchester City story this week happened off the pitch.

The announcement of the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund makes City even stronger. The Norwegian is already an #OddsOnThat price of 7/2 to win the 2022/23 Premier League Golden Boot, as he is set to become an undisputed starter next season; creating an interesting conundrum for current City frontman Gabriel Jesus.

Having scored six goals in his last five games the 25-year-old is proving crucial in the title race, keeping Pep Guardiola's side ahead of Liverpool. With Haaland waiting in the wings, the Brazilian is widely reported to be open to a move in the summer and is keen to show off his skills.

City come into Sunday's game as heavy favourites in the game (1.42/5 on the Exchange) and Jesus, who is directly involved in a goal every 95.6 minutes this season, is a big part of that.

Facing a West Ham side that Guardiola has never lost a league game to I'm expecting City to get off to a fast start and backing Gabriel Jesus to open the scoring @ 5/1.

Last week West Ham recovered from their disappointing Europa League exit with a comfortable 4-0 win over bottom of the table Norwich City. While their challenge will certainly be tougher this week their main threat will surely remain the same.

Jarrod Bowen further enhanced his burgeoning reputation in East London by setting up three of the Hammers' four goals. His non-stop running and eye for goal has made him a fan favourite and produced statistics that few in the league can match.

This season, only De Bruyne (22), Mohamed Salah (35), Cristiano Ronaldo (21) and the Spurs pair of Harry Kane (21) and Heung-min Son (28) have more goals and assists in the league than Bowen (20) and David Moyes will be expecting more of the same on Sunday against a City defence beset by injuries.

Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker all missed the Wolves game, and Guardiola confirmed the trio will remain out of the lineup for the rest of the season. Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho lined up in defence in midweek, but Laporte had to be taken off with a knee injury so City will probably be hoping that Nathan Ake is fit enough to complete 90 minutes. Bowen will fancy his chances of having an impact.

The English winger is 2/1 to score or assist during the game for the third game in a row. However, in a game that should see a few goals, I'm turning to a Bet Builder of both Bowen and Gabriel Jesus to score or assist at 6.05/1 for extra value.

After Wednesday's emphatic victory City sit three points clear at the top of the table and with Liverpool playing in the FA Cup final this weekend will be hoping to ratchet up the pressure even further with another big win over West Ham.

Since taking the Manchester City job in the summer of 2016 Guardiola has seen his side beat the Hammers by two or more goals seven times and given their recent form I'd expect more of the same.

City's last four Premier League games have ended 5-1, 5-0, 4-0 and 5-1, with Guardiola and his men accelerating towards the finish line in the title race. With De Bruyne at his untouchable best and Raheem Sterling scoring in his last two games it could be a long day for West Ham fans.

David Moyes is a canny operator, and his side are chasing down Manchester United and a Europa League spot, but I can't see past another comfortable City win that would all but secure the title. Manchester City to win with a -2 handicap is 3/1.