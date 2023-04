Liverpool won 10 of last 12 against West Ham

Salah involved in seven goals in five games at London Stadium

Jota has five shots on target in two games

Back a 3/1 Bet Builder just on Jota

Hammers happy after scoring spree

Things are really looking up for David Moyes' side after two four-goal blitzes saw them into the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League and eased their relegation worries.

They're six points above the drop-zone after three wins in five, along with that 2-2 draw with Arsenal that showed exactly what they can produce on their day.

West Ham's home form, with Just one defeat in seven at the London Stadium, has been the catalyst for their improvement, and they beat Liverpool 3-2 here last season, so will fancy their chances.

Moyes feels the Hammers are building momentum, and with just one win in 20 against teams starting the day in the top half of the table this season, this could be a good game to prove it.

Liverpool also looking up

Liverpool are in a similar recovery stage to West Ham - they both drew 2-2 with Arsenal after being 2-0 down and both enjoyed hefty away wins recently with Liverpool smashing Leeds 6-1.

Thier 3-2 wn over Nottingham Forest was far less impressive, as Jurgen Klopp's side looked a bit dodgy again - this time wobbling against something as simple as Forest's long throws.

Like Moyes, Klopp thinks Liverpool have turned a corner but their away record is still dire, so they'll ave to prove Elland Road was not just a one-off with another solid away showing here.

Reds favourites to extend good record

Liverpool's last two trips to London have ended in 0-0 draws but they're 9/10 favourites to beat West Ham - as they've done in 10 of the last 12 Premier League meetings.

The Hammers are 29/10 to win successive league games for just the second time this season - with the draw bound to be popular at 14/5.

The jury's still out on both of these teams, but they do seem to have found their shooting boots, so both teams to score is unsurprisingly 4/7 with over 2.5 goals fully expected at 8/13.

Mohamed Salah especially loves scoring at the London Stadium, with five goals and also two assists in five league games at West Ham - he's 13/10 to score again.

This one could go either way, but West Ham's confidence could actually work against them here, as if they go after Liverpool then we've seen what they can do on the break.

So I just fancy the visitors to pinch it in an entertaining game, with Liverpool and both teams to score the pick at 5/2.

Back Liverpool to beat West Ham & both teams to score 5/2

Jota just the job for a Bet Builder

Along with Salah, Diojo Jota has been outstanding the last couple of games as he looks to have finally got back upto speed after an injury-hit season - showing what a miss he's been for the Reds this term.

Jota's got that goal-sniffing ability in the box that offers a different dimension, while his energetic pressing is right up Klopp's street - and there's a nice double for just the Portuguese in this game.

He's scored twice from five shots on target in just the last two games, with a foul in his last four, including multiple fouls in two, and you can back him for 2+ shots on target and 1+ fouls at 3/1.

Back Jota 2+ shots on target & 1+ fouls @ 3/1

Back West Ham corners market

West Ham's corners look like a nice way in for a Bet Builder component or even an outright bet, with over 4.5 priced at 6/5 and over 5.5 coming in at 23/10.

They've had 7, 7, 5 and 12 in their last four home games, against Arsenal, Newcastle, Southampton and Villa and especially with their renewed confidence then those targets are well in range.