West Ham v Leicester Tips: Jarrod Bowen to fire in a West Ham win at 9/5

Leicester have taken three points from their last 33

Foxes have clear weakness at centre half

Bowen should be bouncing after netting winner at Arsenal

West Ham vs Leicester

Thursday 27 February, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports

Tame Foxes there for the taking

Isn't Ruud van Nistelrooy's football supposed to be all about getting you off your seat and based around fluid attacking football? Well, Leicester's goals per game has dropped from 1.2 under Steve Cooper to 0.7 under Van Nistelrooy and they've scored four league goals in their last 11 games, taking just three points from a possible 33. Relying on Jamie Vardy, at 38-years-old, to score your goals just isn't viable in 2025.

They are, along with Southampton, one of the worst Premier League teams in recent years, something which is backed up by the expected goals data that shows they've deserved everything they've got in their last 11 games.

This is a squad packed full of Championship players and it amazes me that they went down with the hapless Wout Faes as their centre back two seasons ago and here we are nearly two years later and Leicester are going down with Wout Faes as their centre back. And some people are surprised.

So, in a nutshell, Leicester don't score goals, concede lots and confidence is on the floor, as shown by Brentford's bulldozing first half blitz last Friday.

Based on that performance, the Foxes will struggle to pick up a single point between now and the end of the campaign. The markets are screaming for West Ham in this fixture, with the Hammers backed all the way in to 8/131.61 now on the Betfair Sportsbook for maximum points.

That may seem a risky proposition considering how flaky and inconsistent the Hammers can be. Beating Arsenal away and following that up with a defeat to Leicester is well within their capabilities.

But seriously, Leicester are going to need a lot of fortune to stop Graham Potter's side and even at heavy odds-on quotes, West Ham look a solid proposition.

Bowen to hit bullseye

We can't just be backing West Ham in the outright as a single we need to add value to value in order to make that price sing. One thing that struck me from Brentford's stroll against Leicester was the ease at which the Bees created big opportunities against them in central areas.

It was staggering how brittle Van Nistelrooy's team were without the ball through the heart of their side. Simple balls were opening them up.

And, Yoane Wissa continued the theme of centre-forwards managing to find the net against the Foxes that night.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (3), Beto (2), Chris Wood (2), Mikel Merino (2), Kai Havertz, Erling Haaland, Nicholas Jackson and Jhon Duran have all found the net against the strugglers.

Jarrod Bowen, fresh from his winning goal at Arsenal, is likely to undertake the central striking role again for the Hammers as Evan Ferguson isn't ready to play from the start.

He will be licking his lips at the prospect of lining up against Faes, knowing he possesses the movement and finishing ability to add to his tally of seven goals this season. The Sportsbook have Bowen at 6/42.50 to score anytime which if you add to the West Ham win price brings about a tasty 9/52.80 shot to attack courtesy of the Bet Builder.