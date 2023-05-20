</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: West Ham v Leeds betting tips: Back big win for Whites & 4/1 Bet Builder Paul Higham
20 May 2023
2:00 min read "2023-05-20T09:00:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Paul Higham is backing Big Sam to get a big win for Leeds United as they visit a distracted West Ham in their bid for Premier League survival. West Ham's European exploits could distract them Leeds lead the league in yellow cards Back 4/1 Bet Builder on cards &amp; corners [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/west-ham-united-vs-leeds-united/954464/"] Must-win time for Leeds It's must-win time for Leeds United but they'll head to the London Stadium with hope of catching West Ham just at the right time following their Europa League exertions on Thursday. Not just the tough game at AZ Alkmaar but the euphoria of reaching a European final allowing with the emotions of those shocking crowd secens after the game could all take a toll. It's only a short trip back but you can't underestimate just what that will take out of the squad, who arrived back home in the early hours of Friday and then have a quick turnaround for a Sunday lunchtime kick-off. The Hammers are all-but safe, they're not even in the relegation betting, a point will make absolutely sure but even if they lose both remaining games Leeds or Everton would have to win both games and overturn a pretty sizeable goal difference. Leeds are 1/3 to go down and will be relegated this weekend if they lose, Forest avoid defeat and Everton win. Back Whites for vital victory With four defeats in five West Ham's minds have already been on Europe - now with a final to look forward to then their focus may have shifted even more. Moyes will make changes from Thursday and they'll be able to plauy relatively pressure-free with a boyant atmosphere with Hammers fans in celebratory mood, but this game is right up Sam Allardyce's street. Penalty problems cost them against newcastle but overall the performance was a good one, building on the second half at Man City, and given West Ham's situation then 9/5 on a Leeds win is worth backing. A draw simply is now good for the visitors and that clarity and focus contrasts with the hosts who will still be a bit bleary eyed from Thursday. Back Leeds to beat West Ham 9/5 Leeds to lead in cards and corners Leeds have seen goals flying in at both ends but Big Sam could do with keeping this one tight, not giving anything away early and then forcing the issue. It's still hard to see a clean sheet in this game and both teams to score is 4/7 for a reason - but it wouldn't be my top bet. No teams has had more yellow cards than Leeds this season, and with their Premier League future on the line and playing away from home they're surely top the card count here. 10/11 on Leeds to have more cards than West Ham looks a decent price given the extra intensity that the visitors will bring with them due to their predicament. There's not too much between them in terms of corners with West Ham winning more but also conceding more - but I just think the way this game will play out Leeds are a good bet to win the corner count as well. Leeds more corners is 13/8 and it's a nice double along with cards. Leeds to have more cards &amp; corners than West Ham 4/1 Back Bamford for 2+ fouls And finally, Patrick Bamford could be key for Leeds in terms of trying to get the goals - and staying well away from penalties! He also puts himself about up front when leading the line as he's shown with two fouls at Man City and one against Newcastle. Given what's at stake and how Big Sam will play, having Bamford at 11/10 for 2+ fouls at the London Stadium is too good to pass up. West Ham United vs Leeds United
Sun 21 May, 13:30 Preview the English Premier League Season 2022/2023 match on 21 May 2023: ✓Head to Head Results ✓West Ham United vs Leeds United ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2023-05-21 13:30", "endDate": "2023-05-21 13:30", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-v-leeds-betting-tips-back-9-5-away-win-4-1-bet-builder-190523-1063.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "London Stadium", "address" : "London Stadium" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "West Ham United", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Leeds United", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> West Ham's European exploits could distract them
Leeds lead the league in yellow cards
Back 4/1 Bet Builder on cards & corners class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Shoulder_-_Rounded_Stripe__x28_Medium_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#7D173C;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000042728703866772773800000016383932747635849602_" style="fill:#7D173C;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000121995307809629467320000009774953441782873517_" style="fill:#7D173C;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g> <defs> <path id="SVGID_1_" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,3.3-0.9,6.5-2.4,9.4c6.5,1,25.8,13.4,26.5,35.7c0,0,0,0,0,0 c-2,16.3,2.2,37,2.2,37l11.9,24.3l37.3-18.2L186.5,31.9 M169.9,57.3C169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3 C169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3,169.9,57.3z"></path> </defs> <clippath id="SVGID_00000145746162808389168130000014187326982660502707_"> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_1_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#SVGID_00000145746162808389168130000014187326982660502707_);"> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="202.4,58 167.2,82.1 169.1,69.9 184.6,55.9 186.9,60.7 199.1,51.2 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#AFECFF;" d="M168.3,66.5l-5.7-22.6l16.1-22.7l17.9,18.1C196.6,39.3,176.5,55.3,168.3,66.5z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="172.4,17.2 159.9,41.3 149.7,39.6 162,10.4 "></polygon> </g> </g> <g> <defs> <path id="SVGID_00000181053264542748821610000006830731734670513341_" d="M43.5,31.9L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3 c0,0,4.2-20.7,2.2-37c0,0,0,0,0,0c0.7-22.4,20-34.7,26.5-35.7c-1.6-2.9-2.4-6.1-2.4-9.4l0.1-0.1C84.6,14.2,43.5,31.9,43.5,31.9 M60.1,57.3C60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3C60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3,60.1,57.3z"></path> </defs> <clippath id="SVGID_00000090277787788855534800000002232675908763946624_"> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_00000181053264542748821610000006830731734670513341_" style="overflow:visible;"></use> </clippath> <g style="clip-path:url(#SVGID_00000090277787788855534800000002232675908763946624_);"> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="27.6,58 64.2,83.1 60.9,69.9 45.3,55.9 43.1,60.7 30.9,51.2 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#AFECFF;" d="M61.7,66.5l5.7-22.6L51.3,21.3L33.3,39.3C33.3,39.3,53.5,55.3,61.7,66.5z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="57.6,17.2 70.1,41.3 80.3,39.6 68,10.4 "></polygon> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#AFECFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M145.5,14.3L140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,6.9,3.7,13.2,9.7,17.5v-9.5c-1.9-2.4-3.4-5.1-4.2-8.1h50 c-0.8,3-2.3,5.7-4.2,8.1v9.5C141.8,27.4,145.5,21.2,145.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_25_"> <g> <rect id="Right_4_00000003088324894520115290000012449817875098875317_" x="179.1" y="100.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.4445 98.3717)" style="fill:#AFECFF;" width="41.5" height="11.2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_00000142866873790225349500000010346967314405039776_" x="24.6" y="85.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -78.7364 86.9108)" style="fill:#AFECFF;" width="11.2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>West Ham United</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#263568;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_3_7_"> <rect id="Right_3_21_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#263568;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_21_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#263568;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_8_"> <rect id="Right_2_28_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#263568;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_28_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#263568;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_9_"> <rect id="Right_1_29_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#E1E0A4;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_29_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#E1E0A4;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" style="fill:#263568;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" style="fill:#263568;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" style="fill:#263568;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" style="fill:#263568;" d="M84.5,14.2L84.5,14.2c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.2z"></path> </g> <path style="fill:#E1E0A4;" d="M142.6,12.2L142.6,12.2L142.6,12.2l-2.5-4L114.5,8L89.8,8.3l-2.4,3.9l0.3,0h-0.3l0.7,2.5 C91.3,26.1,102.4,34,115,34c12.6,0,23.7-7.9,26.9-19.3L142.6,12.2L142.6,12.2L142.6,12.2z M140,14.2C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32 s-22.1-7.6-25-17.8H140z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Leeds United</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">AZ</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brentford</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">AZ</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bournemouth</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Fulham</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">6</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>West Ham United vs Leeds United</strong> Sunday 21 May, 13:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/west-ham-united-vs-leeds-united/954464/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><h2>Must-win time for Leeds</h2><p></p><p>It's must-win time for Leeds United but they'll head to the London Stadium with hope of catching West Ham just at the right time following their Europa League exertions on Thursday.</p><p>Not just the tough game at AZ Alkmaar but the euphoria of reaching a European final allowing with the emotions of those shocking crowd secens after the game could all take a toll.</p><p>It's only a short trip back but you can't underestimate just what that will take out of the squad, who arrived back home in the early hours of Friday and then have a quick turnaround for a Sunday lunchtime kick-off.</p><p>The Hammers are all-but safe, they're not even in the relegation betting, a point will make absolutely sure but even if they lose both remaining games Leeds or Everton would have to win both games and overturn a pretty sizeable goal difference.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509?eventId=2022802&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=48317&bsmSt=1685080800000&bsmId=924.309442115&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=2022802&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=b5f23959bcf7db656342c67e244a9361885328ba&xsrftoken=988887b0-f586-11ec-be04-fa163e6d941b&bsGroup=2022802">Leeds are 1/3 to go down</a></strong> and will be relegated this weekend if they lose, Forest avoid defeat and Everton win.</p><h2>Back Whites for vital victory</h2><p></p><p>With four defeats in five West Ham's minds have already been on Europe - now with a final to look forward to then their focus may have shifted even more.</p><p>Moyes will make changes from Thursday and they'll be able to plauy relatively pressure-free with a boyant atmosphere with Hammers fans in celebratory mood, but this game is right up Sam Allardyce's street.</p><p>Penalty problems cost them against newcastle but overall the performance was a good one, building on the second half at Man City, and given West Ham's situation <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/west-ham-v-leeds/32332506?selectedGroup=1611933388">then 9/5 on a Leeds win</a></strong> is worth backing.</p><p>A draw simply is now good for the visitors and that clarity and focus contrasts with the hosts who will still be a bit bleary eyed from Thursday.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Leeds to beat West Ham</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/west-ham-v-leeds/32332506?gaZone=Main&gaTab=UG9wdWxhcg==&bssId=48317&bsmSt=1684672200000&bsmId=924.360340940&modules=betslip&gaMod=minimarketview&bseId=32332506&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=c949043404982617ce4941c358df0e2f1697f457&gaPageView=event&xsrftoken=988887b0-f586-11ec-be04-fa163e6d941b&bsGroup=32332506" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">9/5</a></div><h2>Leeds to lead in cards and corners</h2><p></p><p>Leeds have seen goals flying in at both ends but Big Sam could do with keeping this one tight, not giving anything away early and then forcing the issue.</p><p>It's still hard to see a clean sheet in this game and both teams to score is 4/7 for a reason - but it wouldn't be my top bet.</p><p>No teams has had more yellow cards than Leeds this season, and with their Premier League future on the line and playing away from home they're surely top the card count here.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/west-ham-v-leeds/32332506?selectedGroup=1611933388">10/11 on Leeds to have more cards</a></strong> than West Ham looks a decent price given the extra intensity that the visitors will bring with them due to their predicament.</p><p>There's not too much between them in terms of corners with West Ham winning more but also conceding more - but I just think the way this game will play out Leeds are a good bet to win the corner count as well.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/west-ham-v-leeds/32332506?selectedGroup=1611933388">Leeds more corners is 13/8</a></strong> and it's a nice double along with cards.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Leeds to have more cards & corners than West Ham</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/west-ham-v-leeds/32332506?selectedGroup=1611933388" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">4/1</a></div><h2><span></span>Back Bamford for 2+ fouls</h2><p><span></span></p><p><span>And finally, Patrick Bamford could be key for Leeds in terms of trying to get the goals - and staying well away from penalties!</span></p><p><span>He also puts himself about up front when leading the line as he's shown with two fouls at Man City and one against Newcastle.</span></p><p><span>Given what's at stake and how Big Sam will play, having <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/west-ham-v-leeds/32332506?selectedGroup=1611933388">Bamford at 11/10 for 2+ fouls</a></strong> at the London Stadium is too good to pass up.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Patrick Bamford to commit 2+ fouls</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/west-ham-v-leeds/32332506" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">11/10</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <section Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders

You can get a £5 free bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on Manchester City v Chelsea on Sunday. You must opt-in. T&Cs apply. Back Leeds to beat West Ham @ 9/5
Back Leeds to have more cards & corners @ 4/1
Back Bamford 2+ fouls @ 11/10 past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city-v-chelsea-tips-how-to-back-an-8-1-bet-builder-in-man-city-v-chelsea-180523-1015.html">Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back an 8/1 Bet Builder in Man City v Chelsea</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/debruyne.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/debruyne.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-firminos-farewell-to-inspire-this-41-treble-200523-35.html">The Daily Acca: Bobby's farewell to inspire this 4/1 treble</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/firmino-liverpool-1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/firmino-liverpool-1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-focus-on-goals-in-this-72-treble-180523-35.html">The d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6721517={pID:"6721517",width:"300",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6721517:window.ftClick_6721517,ftExpTrack_6721517:window.ftExpTrack_6721517,ft300x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6721517PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6721517); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6721517PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6721517"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6721517;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairFootballFlipbookBAU300x600/?"+ft6721517PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest-v-arsenal-tips-trouble-by-the-trent-for-defences-180523-140.html">Nottingham Forest v Arsenal: Trouble by the Trent for defences</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-20-1-and-50-1-bets-for-the-lockinge-190523-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin has 20/1 and 50/1 bets for the Lockinge</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-priced-from-9-5-to-a-10-1-bet-builder-at-forest-v-arsenal-190523-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets priced from 9/5 to a 10/1 Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-v-brentford-tips-and-premier-league-best-bets-overs-the-value-angle-of-attack-170523-766.html">Tottenham v Brentford: Overs the value angle of attack</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/saturday-racing-tips-kevin-blakes-newbury-nap-should-prove-too-strong-190523-288.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Kevin Blake's Newbury NAP should prove too strong</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> 