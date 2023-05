West Ham's European exploits could distract them

Leeds lead the league in yellow cards

Back 4/1 Bet Builder on cards & corners

Must-win time for Leeds

It's must-win time for Leeds United but they'll head to the London Stadium with hope of catching West Ham just at the right time following their Europa League exertions on Thursday.

Not just the tough game at AZ Alkmaar but the euphoria of reaching a European final allowing with the emotions of those shocking crowd secens after the game could all take a toll.

It's only a short trip back but you can't underestimate just what that will take out of the squad, who arrived back home in the early hours of Friday and then have a quick turnaround for a Sunday lunchtime kick-off.

The Hammers are all-but safe, they're not even in the relegation betting, a point will make absolutely sure but even if they lose both remaining games Leeds or Everton would have to win both games and overturn a pretty sizeable goal difference.

Leeds are 1/3 to go down and will be relegated this weekend if they lose, Forest avoid defeat and Everton win.

Back Whites for vital victory

With four defeats in five West Ham's minds have already been on Europe - now with a final to look forward to then their focus may have shifted even more.

Moyes will make changes from Thursday and they'll be able to plauy relatively pressure-free with a boyant atmosphere with Hammers fans in celebratory mood, but this game is right up Sam Allardyce's street.

Penalty problems cost them against newcastle but overall the performance was a good one, building on the second half at Man City, and given West Ham's situation then 9/5 on a Leeds win is worth backing.

A draw simply is now good for the visitors and that clarity and focus contrasts with the hosts who will still be a bit bleary eyed from Thursday.

Back Leeds to beat West Ham 9/5

Leeds to lead in cards and corners

Leeds have seen goals flying in at both ends but Big Sam could do with keeping this one tight, not giving anything away early and then forcing the issue.

It's still hard to see a clean sheet in this game and both teams to score is 4/7 for a reason - but it wouldn't be my top bet.

No teams has had more yellow cards than Leeds this season, and with their Premier League future on the line and playing away from home they're surely top the card count here.

10/11 on Leeds to have more cards than West Ham looks a decent price given the extra intensity that the visitors will bring with them due to their predicament.

There's not too much between them in terms of corners with West Ham winning more but also conceding more - but I just think the way this game will play out Leeds are a good bet to win the corner count as well.

Leeds more corners is 13/8 and it's a nice double along with cards.

Leeds to have more cards & corners than West Ham 4/1

Back Bamford for 2+ fouls

And finally, Patrick Bamford could be key for Leeds in terms of trying to get the goals - and staying well away from penalties!

He also puts himself about up front when leading the line as he's shown with two fouls at Man City and one against Newcastle.

Given what's at stake and how Big Sam will play, having Bamford at 11/10 for 2+ fouls at the London Stadium is too good to pass up.