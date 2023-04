Arsenal have the best away record in the Premier League

West Ham won just two of last 29 league meetings

Gunners have won all five London derbies this season by 11-0 score

Back a 17/2 Bet Builder on shots and fouls

Hammers still up against it

Two wins in three games has given West Ham hope of survival but they're far from out of the woods yet in that congested relegation scrap as they're just three points above the drop zone.

And what certainly won't help David Moyes is playing two games in four days - playing out a 1-1 Europa League draw in Belgium against Ghent before hosting the Premier League leaders.

A well-rested Premier League leaders at that too, so although Moyes made a few changes on Thursday it's still a huge task ahead of them against a side they've only beaten twice in the past 29 league meetings.

Arsenal handed perfect bounceback game

Going 2-0 up and cruising at Anfield, Arsenal completely lost their heads and had a huge slice of luck and a couple of Aaron Ramsdale saves to thank for even escaping with a point.

Mikel Arteta will have to try and take the positives out of the result - and they've got a great chance to bounce back against a struggling West Ham side who've had Thursday football to contend with while the Gunners put their feet up for the week.

They've got a great record at West Ham, winning on nine of the past 14 visits (D4 L1), a great record in away London derbies this season, winning all five 11-0 on aggregate, and the best away record in the league this season.

The Gunners already have their third-most away wins (11) of the Premier League era and have more points (35), wins (11), goals scored (30) and fewest conceded (11) than anyone in the division - and with everything in their favour here they really should take care of business comfortably.

Gunners heavy favourites

Arsenal are huge 11/20 shots as you'd expect, with West Ham massive outsiders at 5/1 and the draw priced up at 16/5.

Back Arsenal to beat West ham to nil 13/8

The Gunners have been doing what you have to do to win this league, and that's taking care of the struggling teams without too many problems - and this looks like more of the same here.

Arsenal's scoring and defending record away from home matches up brilliantly with West Ham's struggles with converting chances.

Arteta's men make the absolute most of their chances, scoring 72 goals from an xG of just over 60, while West Ham have the worst record in the league with their 27 goals coming from an xG of 38.4.

An Arsenal win to nil at 13/8 sits about right for this game considering the stats.

Back the usual top Gunners

What you can't criticise from Anfield was Arsenal's start to the game, and the way the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka exploited the gaps Liverpool gave them.

So I'm happy to back all three to hit the target at the London Stadium in a Bet Builder treble that comes in at around 17/2.

Worth adding to this is Jesus to make 2+ fouls as he has done nine times this season - with seven of those in his first nine league games before his injury.

He's now back up to full speed and that means he'll be chasing everything down and making life uncomfortable for West Ham's defenders.

Saka, Martinelli, Jesus 1+ shots on target & Jesus, Antonio 2+ fouls 17/2

Another interesting price is 10/11 on Michail Antonio to give away 2+ fouls, as he did in his last league outing.

He gave away two fouls in the reverse fixture at the Emirates and also multiple fouls in games against Spurs and Chelsea, so he obviously gets up for these London derbies to is worthy of inclusion for a decent sized Bet Builder.