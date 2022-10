Spurs are 100% at home but doubts persist

Newcastle have lost just once this season

Dave Tindall is backing three scorers in a Bet Builder

Spurs third but Conte not convincing everyone

A look at the table suggests plenty is going right for Tottenham this season.

They sit third having banked the same number of points as strong title favourites Manchester City while regulars to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have witnessed seven straight wins in all competitions.

And yet the rumblings are still there. For a fanbase that demands style, Spurs are frequently a tough watch under Antonio Conte and their limp display in the 2-0 midweek defeat at Manchester United was a long way short of acceptable.

A closer look at Tottenham's 100% home record gives further fuel to the doubters.

You can't argue with the points total but those victories have come against Southampton, Wolves, Fulham, Leicester and Everton. Four of those sides are in the bottom seven.

It's a mixed picture then and plenty of clubs would love to have Tottenham's 'problems'. This looks a pivotal fixture though.

Magpies tough to crack

While some Spurs fans seem conflicted, it's pretty much good news all the way if you're a Newcastle supporter.

The Saudi-fuelled spend is gathering pace and the upward turn in fortunes is also having the knock-on effect of raising performances of existing players.

Newcastle are one of three teams to have suffered just a single Premier League defeat this season and theirs only came deep into injury-time against Liverpool at Anfied.

Since that kick to the gut, they've picked up three wins and three draws to finish the latest round of midweek games in a healthy sixth place.

One standout stat is that they've only conceded four goals in their five away matches. That became less than a goal-per-game when they held Manchester United 0-0 at Old Trafford last Sunday.

That's actually the odd game out in their last four outings as the other three ended in victories: 4-1 at Fulham, 5-1 at home to Brentford and Wednesday night's 1-0 success over Everton at St James' Park.

Spurs clear favourites to continue home streak

With such a strong home record, it's inevitable that Conte's men will be clear favourites and some may be happy to play them at odds against.

The market has Tottenham at 2.166/5 while Newcastle are 3.7011/4, as is The Draw.

Looking at head-to-head history, Tottenham thumped Newcastle 5-1 in April and also won the reverse fixture at St James' Park 3-2.

But the two Premier League games the season before ended in draws and Newcastle scored four away wins in their previous six visits so the Toon Army have often enjoyed trips to North London.

And I have a feeling they may enjoy this one too.

Newcastle were very negative at Anfield, employing time-wasting tactics to incredibly annoying effect. It was if Eddie Howe's side didn't really believe they could win.

Given that the night ended in defeat anyway, there was a feeling that had they gone for it more, the Magpies could have taken something.

They were more positive at Old Trafford and had chances to win, most notably when Joelinton struck the woodwork twice in quick succession.

But that well-deserved point against a Man Utd side clearly improving under Erik ten Hag was another important stepping stone.

And just maybe the next link in this chain of progression is to go to a big team and win.

I think Newcastle can take something but, in terms of a bet on the outright market, I'm caught between a win and a draw.

Laying Spurs is one option but I'm going to try something that involves goalscorers and head to the Bet Builder market.

Magpies trio offer goal threat

The first element of the Bet Builder I'll play is backing Newcastle +1 on the handicap. It's 4/6 that they draw or win.

I'll now look to the goalscorer markets and I'm going to pick three out.

First is the obvious one: Callum Wilson. The striker has found the net in his last two appearances against Spurs, the 3-2 home defeat last season and the 1-1 draw here two campaigns ago.

He's scored three in seven this season and is the likely penalty taker.

Miguel Almiron couldn't realistically be considered a decent goalscorer until recently but now he's flying.

The Paraguayan is showing the best form of his Newcastle career and has netted four goals in his last four games. He even scored a brace for his country away to South Korea back in the summer.

Finally, Kieran Trippier is just about the best free-kick specalist in the top flight. He scored with a brilliant strike against Manchester City and has gone close on several other occasions, striking the woodwork against Bournemouth.

The respective Bet Builder prices are Wilson & Newcastle +1 at 3.953/1, Almiron & Newcastle +1 at 9.517/2 and Trippier & Newcastle +1 at around 18.017/1.