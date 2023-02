Man City and BTTS at 3.5 5/2 makes sense given that the visitors are not exactly watertight

5.0 4/1 on a Harry Kane and Erling Haaland scorer double are worth a punt on a Bet Builder

Son Heung-Min and Riyad Mahrez are an alternative Bet Builder option at 10.5 19/2

Spurs without Conte for City visit

Tottenham's Premier League home form has been miserable of late with four defeats in five and this time they won't have Antonio Conte to coach them from the touchline.

Conte underwent surgery on Wednesday to remove his gallbladder and will need a period of recuperation before returning to shout at his players from close range.

Assistant Cristian Stellini did media duties on Friday and revealed that Richarlison is fit again while new signing Pedro Porro is available.

Porro and Arnaut Danjuma were the transfer acquisitions, while Bryan Gil, Djed Spence and Matt Doherty departed on either temporary or permanent deals.

Spurs fans have deemed the club's January transfer window dealings underwhelming as their side continues to battle for a top-four finish. Going into the weekend they started three points back from fourth-placed Manchester United and Tottenham had played a game more.

But at least they have a bit of confidence right now after back-to-back away wins to nil: 1-0 v Fulham in the Premier League and 3-0 v Preston in the FA Cup.

City continue Arsenal pursuit without Joao Cancelo

When Pep Guardiola referred to his left-back as 'Mr Cancelo', you kind of knew that passive-aggressive response wasn't going to end well.

As expected, it led to the Portuguese star, a crucial player in City's domination of English football, being loaned out to Bayern Munich on loan. All on good terms, apparently.

Guardiola insists he has cover in youngster Rico Lewis and centre-back Nathan Ake but it's hard not to think that Cancelo's departure weakens the club as they try and reel in Arsenal: gap going into the weeked five points with the Gunners having a game in hand.

In addition, defender John Stones is out for three weeks so it doesn't appear obvious that City will start to improve their fairly average defensive record of 20 goals conceded in 20 Premier League games anytime soon.

City have won three straight games ahead of the trip to Spurs but all were at the Etihad.

Away from home, they've lost their last two: the surprise 2-0 defeat to Southampton in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and the 2-1 derby loss to United.

City odds-on but have struggled at Spurs

The betting on this one is pretty much as we'd expect given the hosts' spate of home losses: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Newcastle have all returned from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with all three points either side of the World Cup.

Tottenham trade at 4.77/2 to take victory while Man City are 1.784/5 and The Draw 4.3100/30.

On recent head-to-head form, Spurs are certainly worth a look as they've had City's number in recent seasons, winning this home fixture 1-0, 2-0 and 2-0 in the last three campaigns.

They were also 2-0 up at the Eithad when the pair met last month, reinforcing the belief that they match up well with Pep's men.

However, City turned on the afterburners in the second half and transformed that 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 win thanks to goals from attackers Julian Alvarez (51), Erling Haaland (53) and Riyad Mahrez (63, 90).

And I think they win this game too.

City conceding an easy way to boost price

Given that record of letting in exactly a goal per game this season (20 in 20), it's fairly easy to justify Spurs finding the net.

But I don't think a single strike will be enough to stop City taking all three points.

So rather than the basic 1.784/5, I'll back City to win and Both teams to Score at a much more palatable 3.45. Of course, that same bet landed in the recent 4-2 comeback City victory at the Etihad.

Back Man City and Both teams to Score @ 3.5

Tottenham have conceded at least twice in each of their last five Premier League home games and Conte's absence adds to the belief that City and Pep will win the day.

Goalscorers make attractive Bet Builder punts

Tipping City to win and BTTS means I fancy three goals at least and that gives plenty of scope for a Bet Builder.

It sounds very straightfoward but sometimes obvious is best and that's why I'm more than happy to back both Harry Kane and Erling Haaland to score anytime at 5.04/1 on the Bet Builder.

This pair have 41 Premier League goals between them this season (25 Haaland, 16 Kane) and both netted in their very latest top-flight start. For Kane, it would be a landmark goal (see Opta stat below).

Back Harry Kane and Erling Haaland both to score on Bet Builder @ 5.0

But there are other potential goalscorers too so I'll also try a Riyad Mahrez/Son Heung-Min both to net option at just over 10.519/2.

Mahrez has scored eight times in his last 11 City appearances, including that brace against Tottenham in the first meeting.

Son has been in a real funk this season but a double against Preston last weekend showed confidence is returning and he's scored in each of his last three home games against City: three in the Premier League and one in the Champions League.

Back Son Heung-Min and Riyad Mahrez both to score on Bet Builder @ 10.5

Opta stat

Tottenham's Harry Kane has scored 199 Premier League goals in 303 games, and would be the third player to reach 200 after Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208). A goal in this game would see him reach the milestone in fewer games than the other two (Shearer 306, Rooney 462).