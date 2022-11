Spurs conceded first in last five games, Liverpool 10 times this season

Liverpool unbeaten in nine & scored in 19 of last 20 against Spurs

Only draw in last 35 Spurs home league games was against Liverpool

All-action Darwin Nunez worth attention for Bet Builders

Conte celebrates a year at Spurs

No matter what some will have you believe, Spurs look to be heading in the right direction after 12 months with Antonio Conte at the helm - both the squad and seemingly the mentality are stronger under the Italian, who still comes in for plenty of criticism for his style of play.

There's been plenty of Twitter backtracking recently - as Spurs lost to Man Utd and Newcastle and then went 2-0 down at Bournemouth but came back to win that and then go through to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Some still aren't happy with how Conte goes about things, but Spurs are third in the table, scored more goals than anyone bar the top two and progressed in Europe - most teams would take that in what is the most difficult of seasons.

Missing Son Heung-min is a blow, but Conte would get a lot of people off his back if they go out and beat a struggling Liverpool side for the first time in 10 games.

Reds enduring a rollercoaster ride

It's not just the ups and downs for Liverpool, it's the heights of the highs and a sheer depths of the lows that's a real puzzle - beating Man City and Napoli, yet losing to relegation candidates Nottingham Forest and Leeds.

Jurgen Klopp was always going to have a tough time building his team up after a brutally long campaign last year, but injuries have hit in key areas and the lack of cohesion between midfield and defence has led to all sorts of problems.

They're way down in ninth, deservedly so, and with no away win in five it's their worst start on the road for 16 years, and right now with title hopes long gone a top four spot would be something of an achievement.

The Reds actually played alright in spells down the road at Arsenal when despite two more defensive howlers it still took a dodgy penalty to beat them, and they'll hope their good record against Spurs gives them a chance in another tough away assignment.

Limping Liverpool somehow favourites

Maybe it's the name and recent history but Liverpool, without an away win this season, are 11/10 favourites against Spurs, who are 9/4 despite sitting 10 points above the Reds and who've won five of six at home.

Only one of Tottenham's last 35 home league games has ended in a draw - but that was a 2-2 against Liverpool on their last visit in December - and it's a tempting 13/5 for lightning to strike twice.

Forget the prices though, Spurs fans will expect to win this, and how the team handle that expectation will be interesting - because as of right now both teams look a lot better set up to play on the counter attack.

This one is an in-play dream, or an in-play minefield depending on your viewpoint, as Spurs have gained 21 points from losing positions since Conte took over - only one team can better that mark and that team is...of course, Liverpool (24).

Spurs have been digging themselves out of holes recently having conceded the first goal in their last five games, but Liverpool are the masters of conceding first - finding weird and wonderful ways of going behind eight times in the league this season, and 10 in all competitions.

Whoever scores first, it may be prudent to back the other side in-running...

We do fancy goals though - Liverpool have only failed to score in one of 20 league games against Spurs (Klopp's first game in charge in 2015) and the bookies agree that at 8/15 both teams will find the net.

Back action man Nunez in Bet Builders

The Super Sunday game has been designated a Betfair "Bet 5 Get 5" game which means punters get a £5 free bet when placing a £5 bet on Bet Builders. So if we're looking at players to make something happen in the game for Bet Builder purposes, they don't come much livelier than Darwin Nunez, who quite frankly looks as mad as a box of frogs at times.

So if we're looking at players to make something happen in the game for Bet Builder purposes, they don't come much livelier than Darwin Nunez, who quite frankly looks as mad as a box of frogs at times.

He's odds on at 5/6 to score or get a card, and you could see him doing both - you could also see him missing a couple of sitters but lashing in a 20-yarder as well, he looks that type of player who still needs a lot of refinement to his game.

Nunez also shoots - a lot - having 2+ shots on target in five of his last eight games, and he's 11/10 to add another couple here.

What a way to win your group!!!



Hojbjerg scored this beauty with the last kick of the game to secure the top spot in group D having gone behind in the first half...



What a turn-around!! #UCL pic.twitter.com/PBITDlh9js -- Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 1, 2022

Of the goalscorers, looking beyond the obvious Harry Kane (7/5) and Mohamed Salah (13/10), who are always worth a look in the anytime goalscorer market - Roberto Firmino looks the value at 9/5 as he's been Liverpool's best goal threat this season.

The Brazilian has the third-best non-penalty goals rate in the Premier League per 90 minutes played, and the fourth-best per-90 rate for non-penalty goals and assists.

For Spurs, the main area they could dominate is in midfield, where Liverpool have had all kinds of problems while Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have been excellent - with the Dane in particular being a surprising goal threat.

Hojbjerg is 13/10 to have a shot on target and Liverpool have had trouble with runners from midfield walking through wide-open gaps.

The Spurs midfield duo aren't scared of getting stuck in either - as Bentancur has been booked six times for Spurs this season, with five of those coming at home so at 6/4 in a big game like this he's worth a look too.

Hojbjerg is 9/5 to see a card, as he's always likely too, while in the Liverpool midfield Fabinho (17/10) has been poor this season so could well get himself into trouble dealing with Tottenham while Thiago (11/4) also regularly looks likely to get himself into trouble with his tackling.

We should see plenty of action here at both ends, and Spurs do look a great price considering how far ahead they are in the league, but it's more about not trusting either side to go and win this than anything else - so a score draw like last year is entirely possible.