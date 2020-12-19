Tottenham v Leicester: Son can help maintain Mourinho record vs Rodgers

Tottenham v Leicester

Sunday, 14:15

Sky Sports Main Event

Spurs will want bounceback win

Jose Mourinho's comment that "the best team lost" after the 2-1 defeat at Anfield looked vaguely ridiculous to those who watched the full 90 minutes.

And yet when viewing the highlights it seemed he had a fair point.

Spurs were on the ropes for much of the match but absorbing the punches and trying to throw counters was the plan. To lose to a last-minute set-piece header was galling for Mourinho, especially as it sent Liverpool into a three-point lead at the top.

That said, Mourinho has struggled in away games against Klopp teams so the result was nothing new.

By contrast, he appears to have the number of his opposite number this time.

Mourinho famously blew Liverpool's title hopes apart in the 2013/14 season, outfoxing then Reds boss Rodgers. And, overall, he's undefeated in seven matches against the Northern Irishman, winning five of those.

Foxes looking for a sixth road scalp

If Rodgers' head-to-head record against Mourinho is the dominant factor here then Leicester are in trouble. However, the Foxes boss will hope Leicester's away record will overpower it.

Leicester have been superb on their travels this season, winning five of their six matches. It means they've won 15 of their 24 points away from the King Power Stadium.

With Spurs having won 14 of their 25 on the road, it gives us the unusual situation of thinking that both teams would rather be the the away side in this one.

The other quirk in Leicester's form is that it's either boom or bust. They've won eight games but lost the other five.

Is it time for their first draw of the season?

Tottenham a backable price

Tottenham are 2.166/5 to gain their fourth home win of the campaign. Leicester are 3.814/5, a bigger price than The Draw at 3.55.

Even before the Mourinho v Rodgers dynamic came into play, this has been a tricky match for the Foxes. Spurs have won five of the last seven meetings while Leicester have managed just one win in the last nine away games against Tottenham.

Mourinho rather struggled in his early home games with Spurs but has improved it to seven wins out of the last 11.

With Mourinho having a hold over his rival manager and Rodgers overthinking the big games, I think there's enough in that Spurs price to have a bet on the hosts at odds-against.

However, I want to boost that price by playing the Same Game Multi.

Side with Son in Same Game Multi

Son Heung-Min has been in sensational form this season, forming a deadly partnership with Harry Kane.

However, the dynamic has changed - Kane dropping deep to feed in the far pacier Son - and the Korean is now outscoring the England captain.

Kane still has a healthy nine Premier League goals but Son is joint-top scorer on 11 with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Mo Salah. That's one ahead of Leicester's Jamie Vardy.

Son showed at Anfield why his conversion rate is better than Kane's this season so I'm drawn to him at the bigger price.

That takes me to the Same Game Multi of Son to score in a Spurs win at 3.77.

Overs favoured

It's a game that seems to suggest goals and it's no surprise to see Over 2.5 as the clear 1.865/6 favourite.

Unders is 2.1411/10 although that's not without merit. In fact, it would have landed in three of Tottenham's last four home games if adding in European games.

Both teams to Score is similarly priced with Yes at 1.715/7 and No 2.3411/8. Tottenham have only failed to score once in their last 20 Premier League meetings with Leicester by the way.

Opta Stat

Tottenham's Son Heung-min has been directly involved in seven goals in his last seven Premier League appearances against Leicester, scoring four goals and assisting three more.