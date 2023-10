Main man Son to strike again

Leg 1 - Back Heung-min Son to score anytime

South Korean superstar Heung-Min Son has become Spurs' main man since the departure of Harry Kane. Son has scored six times in his eight Premier League appearances so far this season and he has every chance of making it seven or more on Monday night.

Fulham have not been very solid defensively this year, conceding over 1.5 goals per game and that stat increases to over 1.75 when playing away from home.

Tottenham have been strong going forward this year and are taking over 16 shots per match in home fixtures. I expect them to exceed this against a defensively weak Fulham and it would be no surprise to see Son on the scoresheet.

Leg 2 - Tim Ream to be booked

The 36-year-old American Tim Ream has made a fiery start to this year's season for Fulham, he has already been in the referee's book four times in seven games with three yellow cards and one red card.

In this London derby there will be busy periods for the Fulham back-line and the way Ream's season has gone so far, he could well be booked again. So far this season, Ream is only winning just over half of his ground duels.

He is only averaging 7.3 ground duels per game, which is somewhat low for a centre back and, from what we've seen so far this year, it's a bit too easy for players to take it past him, resulting in late challenges.

There is pace and flair in the Spurs side and I'm expecting another tough night for Ream which could well see him pick up his fouth yellow card of the season.

The match official - Anthony Taylor

The man in charge is Anthony Taylor, an experienced referee who averages just under four cards per match over the last 394 games. In his last three matches that he has officiated he has dished out 18 cards, an average of six per game.

In what will be a tough derby fixture, I would expect to see at least Taylor's average of nearly four cards.

This Booking/Scorer Double has had a huge boost from 5/15.80 to 9/19.80.

