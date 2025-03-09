Tottenham v Bournemouth: Pick the Cherries & Semenyo's shots worth backing at 9/5

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest epiode now

Tottenham v Bournemouth

Sunday March 9

14:00 kick-off

Ange Postecoglu is in a tough spot now as Tottenham's entire season likely rests with the Europa League, but he just can't afford to suffer another damaging home loss when Bournemouth visit on Sunday.

Spurs face AZ Alkmaar on Thursday trailing 1-0 from the first leg so still have a chance of going through, but if their thoughts are too much with the second leg agaonst the Dutch side then the Cherries could punish them.

And it's not like the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been a fortress, as with seven league defeats already they're one away from setting a new team record in a 38-game season.

Match Preview Tottenham - Bournemouth Tottenham L W L L W D Bournemouth W L L W D D Full Stats Powered by Opta

And with just one win and six defeats in their last nine home league games, Spurs are rightly 17/102.70 outsiders against a Bournemouth side a full 10 points ahead of them in the table.

Andoni Iraola's side made it to the FA Cup quarter-finals but have hit a bit of a flat spot in the league with three defeats in four seeing them drop out of the European places.

The Cherries are 7/52.40 for a seventh away win of the season and despite their recent struggles they've scored in their last 10 on the road and look to me to be the much better option to back.

Goals should be on the menu - only Brentford fans have seen more goals at the Gtech (56) than have been scored at Spurs (52) this season while each of Bournemouth's last nine away games has seen over 2.5 goals and the last four meetings between the sides at Tottenham have contained over 3.5.

Recommended Bet Back Bournemouth win and over 3.5 goals SBK 7/2

Semenyo's shots worth back

Justin Kluivert has bagged 10 away goals for Bournemouth this season - only Mo Salah has more in the Premier League - so thr Dutchman looks the pick of the goalscorer market at 21/103.10.

Son Heung-min has gone nine games eithout a goal, and even James Maddison, who if often Spurs' main threat, hasn't even had a shot on target in the last three.

Maddison is of more use in the fouls markets here, specifically the 21/103.10 we can get on Maddison 5+ fouls involvements - which has landed three times in the last six. He was fouled six times in the reverse fixture at Bournemouth.

The bet I like here though at the prices is Antoine Semenyo to have 2+ shots on target at 9/52.80.

Semenyo leads the Bournemouth squad in hitting the target, with multiple shots on target in 13 games so far this season - including in five of his last seven outings.

With Spurs' defence as bad as it is, a player coming in having plenty of shots with decent accuracy should fill their boots.