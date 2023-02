Kane looks to match Lineker record

With club captain Hugo Lloris injured and Antonio Conte still recovering from gallbladder surgery and likely to be staying away from his managerial duties at Spurs for some time there is something of a leadership void at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Fortunately for Spurs fans, Harry Kane is stepping up.

The England captain became the club's record goalscorer when he got the winner against Manchester City earlier in the month and has been in fine form in front of goal, already matching last season's tally of 17 goals.

One of those 17 was a 96th minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Sunday's opponents, Chelsea, and Kane will be looking to emulate another England striker this weekend by becoming the first Spurs player since Gary Lineker to score home and away against Chelsea in the same season.

The visitors are without a win in four league games and Spurs will be looking to add to their misery as they chase Champion's League qualification.

This weekend Betfair are offering a completely free bet builder, which can be claimed here, and I'll be using that to back Harry Kane to score & Spurs to win @ 3.8 while those looking for a little more value might add a Dejan Kulusevski assist for a nice 8/1 price.

Felix best bet to stop the rot in front of goal

Spurs fans know that, historically, their record against Chelsea is incredibly poor - winning just seven times against the Blues since the creation of the Premier League, but they will come in to Sunday's game with renewed confidence.

A large part of that confidence will be based on the fact that Chelsea have been woeful in front of goal since football returned after the World Cup. Graham Potter's side have scored just six times in their 11 games since the resumption of the Premier League and are coming to North London without a win in five.

It is, perhaps, unsurprising that after an exceptionally busy January transfer window that saw Chelsea spend £323m on eight new players Graham Potter doesn't seem to quiet know his best side yet.

Joao Felix has looked dangerous and Datro Fofana appears to have usurped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the starting centre forward. Both will likely be Chelsea's main goal threat with Felix in particular looking the best value to worry Fraser Forster in the Tottenham goal.

The Portuguese loanee is 3/1 to score anytime in the match and despite his limited game time since joining he looks the part. Averaging four shots per game with 2.3 per game on target I'd be very surprised if he isn't testing Forster on multiple occasions.

Expect cards in fiesty London derby

Spurs v Chelsea has often been a fiery encounter. The draw earlier in the season saw Conte and Thomas Tuchel clash on the sidelines at the final whistle and while neither man will be present on Sunday another headline maker from that game certainly will be.

Many thought that Cristian Romero was lucky to avoid a red card in August for pulling Marc Cucurella's hair at a corner and the incredibly combative Argentina centreback - who has already been suspended this season - will likely look to get stuck in again.

Romero is 15/8 to be shown a card and given his direct style of play I think anything over even money is a good price. On the other side of the ball, Romero's compatriot Enzo Fernandez is averaging a foul a game in the Premier League and with Harry Kane dropping deep to help link up play for Tottenham the £100m man could have his hands full.

Enzo is 21/10 to be shown a card while a Bet Builder double with his national team counterpart is price at around 9/1. Well worth a look.