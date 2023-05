Doucoure 13/5 3.60 to be carded at Goodison

The final weekend of the premier league season and with a lot of positions already settled we head to three relegation battle games to hopefully find our last winner of the premier league season. It's do or die for the three teams involved and nothing other than a win will be enough, and in some cases that might not be enough still.

Leg 1: Abdoulaye Doucoure to be booked

The box-to-box midfielder has been a big player for Everton this season and although they've struggled most games his effort can't be faulted.

He's averaged a booking every 3.2 games and averages a foul every 0.8 games.

He's a temperamental character which adds weight to our thinking with a big atmosphere expected from the home side hoping to get their team over the line.

Back Doucoure to be booked 13/5

Leg 2: Weston Mckennie to be booked

Leeds host spurs and a win is absolutely necessary if they want any chance of survival, meanwhile Spurs need a win if they're to have any chance of qualifying for Europe next season.

There is plenty on the line here in front of what will be a hostile Elland Road.

Leeds have suffered injuries and suspensions all season so it's difficult to predict whether some players will start but the American midfielder is a definite starter for the hosts.

He's picked up seven yellow cards in 15 games which is pretty staggering and is a box-to-box midfielder who is going to put himself about. It really is do or die for Leeds and Sam Allardyce will have them fired up and ready to go to war.

Back Mckennie to be booked 23/10

Leg 3: James Maddison to be booked

Well what a disappointing season for Leicester and they've undoubtedly been the premier league under performers.

A win at home to West Ham may not be enough anyway but they will have to take care of their own business.

The feeling is a lot of the players aren't committed but that can't be said for Maddison who despite the clubs position has had a decent season with 10 goals and nine assists.

He's also picked up 10 bookings, the most in the Leicester side. His passion has often been a factor for these bookings and with a move away this summer certain this is not how he will want to leave Leicester.

I expect him to do everything he can to get the win on Sunday and at times that could boil over, as it has done previously.

Back Maddison to be booked 3/1

