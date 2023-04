Seven bookings in last 12 Liverpool games for Fabinho

Fabinho to be booked

Liverpool and Brazil central midfielder Fabinho has been no stranger to receiving a booking throughout his entire career, but he is on target to pick up more bookings this season than any previous.

Fabinho has already picked up eight bookings so far in the Premier League this season and has picked up seven bookings in his previous 12 games for Liverpool. He was also carded in this fixture last season at Elland Road.

Fabinho commits an average of 1.62 fouls per game but is in for a tough game here at a relegation-threatened Leeds side in what will be a very hostile atmosphere with the home crowd trying to roar their side to Premier League safety.

Leeds beat Liverpool at Anfield earlier this season and Liverpool will face spells of heavy Leeds pressure here and Fabinho will need to be at his best.

Weston McKennie to be booked

Leeds and USA central midfielder Weston McKennie has featured heavily for Leeds since signing from Juventus on deadline day in the January transfer window.

McKennie has picked up a huge five cards in just eight starts for Leeds since he joined the club. He looks set to start once again alongside Roca in the central defensive midfield role and will have a busy night on his hands here, against a Liverpool side who will be expected to collect all three points.

McKennie commits an average of 1.42 fouls per game and was carded late on against Crystal Palace last week in the heavy home defeat and came under heavy criticism for his performance. He will be keen to bounce back and right last weeks wrongs here.

The match official - Craig Pawson

Craig Pawson awards an average of 4.38 cards per game and the sides average 3.67 cards per game. Pawson gives an average of 24.31 fouls per game which is higher than the league average fouls per game.

This is a huge game for both sides with Leeds fighting for their Premier League survival, and Liverpool fighting to play some form of European football next season.



