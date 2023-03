Traders have boosted the double from 12/1 to 14/1

Both players were booked back in December clash

Fabinho has been booked in 6 of 7 last meetings with City

Rodri to be booked



Rodri is set to start in the centre of midfield for Pep's Manchester City, the deepest of a central three including Ilkay Gundogen and Kevin De Bruyne.

Rodri will be called upon many times here playing against a Liverpool side who will look to punish Man City on the counter attack with their athletic forward line.

Rodri averages 1.31 fouls per game and has earned six bookings this season. He was also booked the last time these sides met just three months ago in the Carabao Cup when City beat Liverpool 3-2.

The fouls and booking stats do not really tell the full story when it comes to this fixture however, as both sides average 65% possession this season and are used to large spells of dominance.

That does allow a need for both teams to win the ball back quickly when out of possession, and Rodri will be tasked with stopping Liverpool with or without taking the ball.

Liverpool have beaten Man City in three of their last four head-to-heads - all of which Rodri has played in so he is very aware of his importance of stopping counter attacks - whilst the Reds be hoping to continue their recent dominance of the fixture here.

Fabinho to be booked



Liverpool's rock in midfield Fabinho looks set to start alongside Jordan Henderson in the middle of the park.

Fabinho has picked up a huge five bookings in his previous nine Liverpool games and will likely be up against Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne who is more than a handful for any player.

The most ridiculous statistic we can provide here is that Fabinho has been booked in six of his last seven games against Manchester City, showing that 21/10 on the yellow card alone may be of value.

The match official - Simon Hooper



Simon Hooper averages 3.24 cards per game and awards an average of 20.05 fouls per game in the Premier League this season.

This fixture has averaged 4.37 cards per game in recent years though and is a huge game for both sides.

Manchester City cannot afford to drop points in their title race and Liverpool need a win to keep their Champions League hopes alive. We anticipate a close game with lots of fouls and bookings.

