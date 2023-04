Traders have boosted the double from 14/1 to 16/1

Laporte set to replace Ake and was booked v Bayern

Jesus has six bookings and almost two fouls per game

Aymeric Laporte to be booked



Aymeric Laporte looks set to keep his place in Pep Guardiola's inform City side with Nathan Ake looking likely to miss out through the hamstring injury that forced him off in the second half against Bayern Munich last week.

Laporte replaced the injured Ake that day and was booked 20 minutes after his introduction to the game. He will likely start on the left-hand side of a back three, with the protection of Rodri and Stones ahead of them in CDM.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka continued his excellent season with a goal and an assist against Southampton and will be high in confidence here on the right-hand side of Arsenal's forward line.

With their fast transitions from defence to attack, Arsenal will look to exploit the space out wide that City's back three will afford.

If the sides line up the way we expect, Laporte could be in for a tough night against Saka which will be an exciting spectacle for the neutral.

The stats are a little skewed this season for Laporte with him featuring so little, however he received seven bookings last season and averaged a booking every 3.2 games for Athletic Bilbao before joining Manchester City a few years ago,

He is no stranger to the referee's notebook.

Gabriel Jesus to be booked

Arsenal and former Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus is a certainty to start and lead the forward line for the Gunners barring a late injury.

There is a lot on the shoulders of Jesus here and he will be desperate for the win to put Arsenal back as firm favourites to win the Premier League title should they win at the Etihad.

Jesus has picked up six bookings so far for Arsenal this campaign and forever plays closr to the edge through his entire career to date, often seeing yellow for dissent.

The Brazilian is a very emotive player who is always in the thick of the action and seems to always feel hard done by from the officials.

We know he enjoyed a great career at City, and we know when some strikers score against former sides, as Walcott did against Arsenal last week, there is no celebration.

However, I have zero doubts that should Jesus score here there will be a something as there is just so much on the line, and he will want to show the crowd what they are missing.

The home crowd could have a big part to play here and Jesus' passionate ways could certainly get the better of him; he commits an average of 1.67 fouls per game and is fouled on average 2.65 times per game, so he is always heavily involved.

The match official - Michael Oliver

Michael Oliver shows an average of 3.45 cards per game, and the sides themselves average 3.1 cards per game.

Oliver awards an average of 23.5 fouls per game however and we expect there to be a higher than average number fouls and cards given the magnitude of this game.

Back Laporte and Jesus to be carded here @ 16/1

This Booking Double tip has been provided by Tipman Tips. Tipmantips are the UK's Largest subscription-based tipping service with over 2,000 subscribers across their services. Tipman provide their members with daily tips on Racing & Football. The Premium Tipsters boast an impressive record averaging 63 points profit per month and all the tips are tracked live on their website www.tipmantips.com. You can claim a completely free month trial here: https://www.tipmantips.com/em-opt-in.