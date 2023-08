Cork can't stop getting booked against City

Influential midfielder Rodri backed for a yellow

The much-anticipated return of the Premier League sees newly promoted Burnley hosting last year's Treble winners Manchester City.

The sides met in the wuarter-Final of the FA Cup last season, where City ran out comfortable 6-0 winners.

Burnley have strengthened greatly since gaining promotion and Vincent Kompany will be hoping his side can cause an upset against his former side.

Back Jack Cork to be booked

Burnley captain Jack Cork featured 39 times last season for Burnley and was instrumental in their successful return to the Premier League. He was shown 14 cards last year for Burnley in 43 appearances, more than any of his team-mates were given per minute played.

Cork has been booked a huge five times against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, more than against any other club. Cork is expected to partner Josh Brownhill in a very physical midfield partnership who will have a tough job keeping City at bay.

Cork is priced well on Betfair as a single at 9/43.25 and is as short as 6/42.46 with other bookmakers.

Back Rodri to be booked

Spanish midfield maestro Rodri, looks a certainty to start given his performances over the last year as City won the treble. Rodri was booked five times in 36 league appearances last season, which is fairly high given their average possession was over 65%.

Burnley know their best chance to hurt City is on the counter attack, where Rodri may be called upon, as he was so many times last season, to break up play and prevent counter attacking football.

The match official - Craig Pawson

The man in the middle of this huge Premier League opener is Craig Pawson. He has historically averaged 3.55 cards per game in the Premier League, but so far this season in European competitions, has averaged 4.6.

The return of the Football League last week saw a substantial increase in the average cards per game, as match officials have seemingly been told to be harsher on dissent and time wasting.

This Booking Double has been boosted from 12/113.00 to 16/117.00

Back Cork and Rodri to be booked @ boosted 16/117.00

