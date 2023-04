Traders have boosted the double from 9/1 to 14/1

Both players booked in January clash

Michael Olivers give out an above average number of cards

Bruno Fernandes to be booked

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes looks set to start his 22nd game on the bounce for Erik Ten Hag since his last suspension, while Casemiro serves another match ban.

Bruno has nine bookings so far this season with six of those coming in the Premier League. Fernandes commits an average of 1.22 fouls per game and is fouled 1.11 times per game and is always in the thick of the action and any controversy at United.

Manchester United need a win here and will be expected to do so, and extend the gap over Tottenham to six points in the Champions League places.

Bruno was booked last time these sides met at Old Trafford in the FA Cup in January and was accused of taking a "cheap shot" on Onana when he was rightfully shown the yellow card for a nasty challenge.

This won't be a walk in the park for United and a win is no formality, Everton are unbeaten in their last four games and are fighting for Premier League survival.

Onana to be booked

Amadou Onana will almost certainly start here for Everton with Abdoulaye Doucoure serving a three game suspension.

Everton fought back against Tottenham to earn another point and extend their unbeaten run under Sean Dyche to four games and climbed out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Onana, who looks to set to start alongside Idrissa Gueye in the middle for Everton, has eight bookings this season in just 29 games.

The Belgian commits 1.75 fouls per game and is fouled 1.8 times per game, so makes for a very interesting match up with Fernandes here at Old Trafford.

Both Onana and Fernandes were booked when the sides last met in January.

The match official - Michael Oliver

Michael Oliver averages 3.62 cards per game and the two sides average an above average of 4.72 cards per game. Oliver gives an average of 23.91 fouls per game which is higher than the league average fouls per game.

This is a huge game for both sides with Manchester United fighting for a place in the Champions League, and Everton fighting for their Premier League survival.

