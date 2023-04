Traders have boosted the double from 20/1 to 25/1

Partey better price than Xhaka for booking

Bad boy Lavia completes yellow card double

Thomas Partey to be booked





Thomas Partey has featured heavily for Arsenal this season and has played a huge role in their Premier League title hopes, featuring 26 times in the Premier League and has started the last six games for the Gunners.

Partey has received four bookings for Arsenal this season including last time out in their 2-2 draw with relegation threatened rivals, West Ham. Partey commits an average of 1.25 fouls per game and receives 0.65 fouls per game. That is considerably higher than the 0.75 fouls per game his midfield partner Granit Xhaka makes who is a much shorter price to be booked.

The reverse fixture finished 1-1 at St Mary's in October and, with Southampton nearing relegation and Arsenal squandering 2-0 leads in consecutive games, we can't see this going all Arsenal's way and Southampton will have spells of pressure.



Romeo Lavia to be booked





Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia was also booked last time out, in their 2-0 home defeat to relegation rivals Crystal Palace. Southampton need a miracle to get anything here against Arsenal and they have to fight now for a place in next year's Premier League.

The Saints will, however, take encouragement from their 1-1 draw against Arsenal earlier in the season and there are still plenty of twists and turns left in both the title race and the fight for survival.

Lavia has been booked seven times in just 22 appearances this season for Saints and offers good value as the single at 11/4. He commits an average of 1.05 fouls per game and is a highly fouled player with 2.27 fouls per game received.



The match official - Simon Hooper





Simon Hooper averages 3.2 cards per game and the sides, oddly, average exactly the same, considerably below the league average. This, however, is a huge game for both sides.

Arsenal have to win for their title bid and Southampton have to get something here to regain some hope and stay in touch with safety.

Hooper gives an average of 20.05 fouls per game.



This Booking Double has been boosted to 25/1. Click the odds in the yellow box below for the bet to appear straight in your betslip!

Back Partey & Lavia to be booked @ boosted 25/1

*if you're having trouble with the above link, you can also find the boosted selection under Arsenal v Southampton > All Markets > #OddsOnThat - requests (towards the bottom of the page)

