<header class="entry_header">
<h1 class="entry_header__title">The Nation Predicts: YouGov survey reveals winner, top four & relegated sides in 2023-24</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alexander-boyes/">Alexander Boyes</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2023-08-10">10 August 2023</time></li>
<li>3:00 min read</li>
</ul> "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/the-nation-predicts-yougov-survey-reveals-winner-top-four-and-relegated-premier-league-teams-050823-1171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/the-nation-predicts-yougov-survey-reveals-winner-top-four-and-relegated-premier-league-teams-050823-1171.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-10T12:55:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-10T11:49:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Betfair and YouGov have teamed up ahead of the new Premier League season to find out who football fans think will enjoy some glory in 2023-24, and which sides may be heading back to the Championship. City set to make even more Premier League history Predicted top-four never before finished together Will Wolves or Forest join Luton &amp; Sheffield United in relegation? Who will win the 23-24 Premier League? 1st. Manchester City [8/11] Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are predicted to win their fourth Premier League title in a row, that's according to a YouGov survey on behalf of football fans, commissioned by Betfair. Never mind the Premier League era only, no one team in English top-flight history has ever won the league in four consecutive seasons, with City only the second Premier League side to manage to do so three seasons in a row after rivals Manchester United (98-99 to 00-1 &amp; 06-07 to 08-09). 61% of those fans surveyed opted for Man City. 2nd. Arsenal [5/1] Mikel Arteta's side challenged Man City for 90% of last season before the final couple of months, though overall their successful season last year means fans are excited for the Gunners' chances once more, With 10% of overall the vote, Arsenal are set to be City's closest challengers once more, and with the additions of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, there's a reason for optimism in North London this season. 3rd. Manchester United [17/2] Finishing with 7% of the vote, Manchester United are next on the list to win this season's Premier League title in Betfair's survey with YouGov. Erik ten Hag's charges finished third in 2022-23, though many believe they are a quality striker away from a genuine title challenge. They've opted for Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund - a 20-year-old Danish forward - and whilst the jury may be out on how quickly he settles, Ten Hag has managed to bring the Red Devils at least back into the conversation. Full Results Man City - 61% Arsenal - 10% Man Utd - 7% Liverpool - 5% Chelsea - 3% Newcastle - 2% Aston Villa/Spurs/West Ham - 1% *10% of fans were 'unsure' Which sides will finish in the Premier League's top-four? Liverpool will join the aforementioned three sides (above) in next season's Champions League places come May according to football fans surveyed by YouGov. Jurgen Klopp's had to settle for fifth place last season thanks to an awful campaign, despite their extremely strong finish. They ended up finishing four points adrift of Newcastle United and will play in the Europa League this season. However, 61% of those fans who answered predict Liverpool and Newcastle to swap places once again in 2023-24, with Newcastle receiving 32% of the overall vote. That leaves the Magpies fifth on the list, though remaining ahead of both Chelsea and Spurs. Liverpool, though, have brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, whilst the returning Luis Diaz and improving Darin Nunez could prove a vital front three with Mohamed Salah. The Reds are [4/7] to make it back into the top four this season, though it is worth noting, Man City, Man Utd, Arsenal and Liverpool have never before finished in the top-four in the same campaign in English top-flight history. Full Results Man City - 93% Arsenal - 82% Man Utd - 68% Liverpool - 61% Newcastle - 32% Chelsea - 25% Spurs - 11% Aston Villa/West Ham - 3% Brighton/Everton - 2% Palace/Brentford/Fulham/Luton/Sheff Utd - 1% *4% of fans were 'unsure' Which three sides will be relegated this season? 18th. Wolves [23/10] &amp; Nottingham Forest [23/10] Somewhat interestingly, two sides cannot be split in the vote when it comes to Premier League relegation, with both Wolves and Forest receiving 22% of the vote. Both sides will harbour hopes of better campaigns this time around, though Forest's sole goal last season was to survive. Wolves, though, struggled for most of the campaign and with the current unrest in the camp - manager Julien Lopetegui has walked away from the club, and even though impending Gary O'Neil has credit in the bank - it looks like they may be in for another tough season. Off-field issues seem to be plaguing both sides, with former players and agents threatening lawsuits against Nottingham Forest, whilst Wolves lack of FFP power means they are unable to make any marquee signings. Football fans have voted both sides to be in the relegation mix this season. 19th. Sheffield United [4/7] The Blades are back in the Premier League after a couple of seasons away, though once again they look to be in a relegation fight. The survey results show 40% of football fans think they will be relegated this season, and the sale of star man Iliman Ndiaye last month will only heighten the anxiety around Yorkshire. Second favourites to go down with the Betfair Sportsbook at [4/7], the Blades have it all-to-do this season to stay afloat. 20th. Luton Town [4/11] Rob Edwards' Luton Town team have been voted as the most likely team to be relegated this season with 65% of the overall vote in Betfair's survey, conducted by YouGov. The Hatters, playing in their very first Premier League campaign, upset all the odds last season to win the play-off final at Wembley and earn a place amongst the elite in England's pyramid. However, in-line with the odds on the Betfair Sportsbook, football fans predict the Hatters look may well be back in the Championship next season. Full Results Luton Town - 65% Sheffield United - 40% Wolves/Nottingham Forest - 22% Bournemouth - 21% Burnley - 18% Everton - 17% Brentford - 11% Fulham - 10% Crystal Palace - 7% Brighton - 6% West Ham - 3% Aston Villa - 2% Chelsea/Spurs/Liverpool/Arsenal/Man City/Man Utd - 1% Newcastle - 0% *17% of fans were unsure How biased can football fans be? Premier League title Now, you've seen the results in our Nation Predicts survey, but how did those fans represented by 50+ voters feel about their biggest rivals? Can Man Utd fans stomach another City title? How many Liverpool fans think Everton will finally be relegated? Do City fans actually think they have a rival in this season's title race? Well, let's find out. Exactly 50% of Man Utd fans who were surveyed picked Manchester City for the title. Now, that seems high, but it's some way off the 61% of overall fans who voted for the Citizens. What would that figure be if Man Utd fans took emotion out of it, we wonder. However, it is still much more than the 24% of Man Utd fans who are backing their own side for glory. Some fans argue Man Utd and Liverpool are bigger rivals, and that is represented in the numbers. Just 1% of Man Utd fans think Liverpool can win the Premier League, compared to 3% of Liverpool fans who fancy Man Utd. No love lost. Top Four Race Other than their own club, both City (81%) and Man Utd (84%) fans are backing Arsenal to finish in the title race above any other rival. 59% of Chelsea fans fancy their club to make it back into the top four - that's the lowest % of faith any club's fans have in themselves amongst the sides represented by 50+ fans. See those results here. Team Fans (50+) % faith in top 4 Manchester City 58 97% Arsenal 94 90% Liverpool 112 86% Manchester United 147 86% Chelsea 63 59% Relegation Everton have flirted with relegation for a few seasons now, so it's no surprise to find out 12% of fans think they could be in trouble this season. However, of the five teams above, which of those do you think have the highest percentage of fans predicting the Toffees to go down? It's........ Liverpool. 21% of the Reds' surveyed are backing Everton, some way above the 12% league average who predicted Everton. Plenty of families have both clubs represented, so there is no love lost there! Manchester United fans, who were represented by the most in this survey, are backing Luton (56%), Sheffield United (28%), and Wolves (23%) to go down. Perhaps they knew Lopetegui was on his way out! All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1303 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 26th July - 1st August 2023. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all GB adults (aged 18+). <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Betfair and YouGov have teamed up ahead of the new Premier League season to find out who football fans think will enjoy some glory in 2023-24, and which sides may be heading back to the Championship.</p></div>
<div class="entry_body__content">
<div class="editor">
<ul>
<li>
<h3>City set to make even more Premier League history</h3>
</li>
<li>
<h3>Predicted top-four never before finished together</h3>
</li>
<li>
<h3>Will Wolves or Forest join Luton & Sheffield United in relegation?</h3>
</li> relegation?</h3> </li> <hr><h2>Who will win the 23-24 Premier League?</h2><p></p><h3>1st. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/winner-2023-24/924.362524883">Manchester City <b class="inline_odds" title="1.72"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.72</span></b></a></h3><p>Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are predicted to win their fourth Premier League title in a row, that's according to a YouGov survey on behalf of football fans, commissioned by Betfair.</p><p>Never mind the Premier League era only, no one team in English top-flight history has ever won the league in four consecutive seasons, with City only the second Premier League side to manage to do so three seasons in a row after rivals Manchester United (98-99 to 00-1 & 06-07 to 08-09).</p><p>61% of those fans surveyed opted for Man City.</p><h3>2nd. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/winner-2023-24/924.362524883">Arsenal <b class="inline_odds" title="5.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.80</span></b></a></h3><p>Mikel Arteta's side challenged Man City for 90% of last season before the final couple of months, though overall their successful season last year means fans are excited for the Gunners' chances once more,</p><p>With 10% of overall the vote, Arsenal are set to be City's closest challengers once more, and with the additions of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, there's a reason for optimism in North London this season.</p><h3>3rd. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/winner-2023-24/924.362524883">Manchester United <b class="inline_odds" title="9.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">17/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.40</span></b></a></h3><p>Finishing with 7% of the vote, Manchester United are next on the list to win this season's Premier League title in Betfair's survey with YouGov.</p><p>Erik ten Hag's charges finished third in 2022-23, though many believe they are a quality striker away from a genuine title challenge. They've opted for Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund - a 20-year-old Danish forward - and whilst the jury may be out on how quickly he settles, Ten Hag has managed to bring the Red Devils at least back into the conversation.</p><h3>Full Results</h3><p>Man City - 61%</p><p>Arsenal - 10%</p><p>Man Utd - 7%</p><p>Liverpool - 5%</p><p>Chelsea - 3%</p><p>Newcastle - 2%</p><p>Aston Villa/Spurs/West Ham - 1%<br><em></em></p><p><em>*10% of fans were 'unsure'</em><em></em></p><hr><h2>Which sides will finish in the Premier League's top-four?</h2><p></p><p>Liverpool will join the aforementioned three sides (above) in next season's Champions League places come May according to football fans surveyed by YouGov.</p><p>Jurgen Klopp's had to settle for fifth place last season thanks to an awful campaign, despite their extremely strong finish. They ended up finishing four points adrift of Newcastle United and will play in the Europa League this season.</p><p>However, 61% of those fans who answered predict Liverpool and Newcastle to swap places once again in 2023-24, with Newcastle receiving 32% of the overall vote. That leaves the Magpies fifth on the list, though remaining ahead of both Chelsea and Spurs.</p><p>Liverpool, though, have brought in Alexis Mac Allister and <span>Dominik Szoboszlai, whilst the returning Luis Diaz and improving Darin Nunez could prove a vital front three with Mohamed Salah.</span></p><p><span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-4-finish-2023-24/924.364821389">The Reds are <b class="inline_odds" title="1.56"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/7</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.56</span></b></a> to make it back into the top four this season, though it is worth noting, Man City, Man Utd, Arsenal and Liverpool have never before finished in the top-four in the same campaign in English top-flight history.</span></p><h3>Full Results</h3><p>Man City - 93%</p><p>Arsenal - 82%</p><p>Man Utd - 68%</p><p>Liverpool - 61%</p><p>Newcastle - 32%</p><p>Chelsea - 25%</p><p>Spurs - 11%</p><p>Aston Villa/West Ham - 3%</p><p>Brighton/Everton - 2%</p><p>Palace/Brentford/Fulham/Luton/Sheff Utd - 1%</p><p><em>*4% of fans were 'unsure'</em></p><hr><h2>Which three sides will be relegated this season?</h2><p></p><h3>18th. Wolves 23/10 & Nottingham Forest 23/10</h3><p>Somewhat interestingly, two sides cannot be split in the vote when it comes to Premier League relegation, with both Wolves and Forest receiving 22% of the vote.</p><p>Both sides will harbour hopes of better campaigns this time around, though Forest's sole goal last season was to survive. Wolves, though, struggled for most of the campaign and with the current unrest in the camp - manager Julien Lopetegui has walked away from the club, and even though impending Gary O'Neil has credit in the bank - it looks like they may be in for another tough season.</p><p>Off-field issues seem to be plaguing both sides, with former players and agents threatening lawsuits against Nottingham Forest, whilst Wolves lack of FFP power means they are unable to make any marquee signings. Football fans have voted both sides to be in the relegation mix this season.</p><h3>19th. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2023-24/924.363383743">Sheffield United <b class="inline_odds" title="1.56"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/7</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.56</span></b></a></h3><p>The Blades are back in the Premier League after a couple of seasons away, though once again they look to be in a relegation fight.</p><p>The survey results show 40% of football fans think they will be relegated this season, and the sale of star man <span>Iliman Ndiaye last month will only heighten the anxiety around Yorkshire.</span></p><p>Second favourites to go down with the Betfair Sportsbook at <b class="inline_odds" title="1.56"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/7</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.56</span></b>, the Blades have it all-to-do this season to stay afloat.</p><h3>20th. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2023-24/924.363383743">Luton Town <b class="inline_odds" title="1.36"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.36</span></b></a></h3><p>Rob Edwards' Luton Town team have been voted as the most likely team to be relegated this season with 65% of the overall vote in Betfair's survey, conducted by YouGov.</p><p>The Hatters, playing in their very first Premier League campaign, upset all the odds last season to win the play-off final at Wembley and earn a place amongst the elite in England's pyramid.</p><p>However, in-line with the odds on the Betfair Sportsbook, football fans predict the Hatters look may well be back in the Championship next season.</p><h3>Full Results</h3><p>Luton Town - 65%</p><p>Sheffield United - 40%</p><p>Wolves/Nottingham Forest - 22%</p><p>Bournemouth - 21%</p><p>Burnley - 18%</p><p>Everton - 17%</p><p>Brentford - 11%</p><p>Fulham - 10%</p><p>Crystal Palace - 7%</p><p>Brighton - 6%</p><p>West Ham - 3%</p><p>Aston Villa - 2%</p><p>Chelsea/Spurs/Liverpool/Arsenal/Man City/Man Utd - 1%</p><p>Newcastle - 0%</p><p><em>*17% of fans were unsure</em></p><hr><h2>How biased can football fans be?</h2><p></p><h3><strong>Premier League title</strong></h3><p>Now, you've seen the results in our Nation Predicts survey, but how did those fans represented by 50+ voters feel about their biggest rivals?</p><p>Can Man Utd fans stomach another City title? How many Liverpool fans think Everton will finally be relegated? Do City fans actually think they have a rival in this season's title race? Well, let's find out.</p><p>Exactly 50% of Man Utd fans who were surveyed picked Manchester City for the title. Now, that seems high, but it's some way off the 61% of overall fans who voted for the Citizens. What would that figure be if Man Utd fans took emotion out of it, we wonder.</p><p>However, it is still much more than the 24% of Man Utd fans who are backing their own side for glory.</p><p>Some fans argue Man Utd and Liverpool are bigger rivals, and that is represented in the numbers. Just 1% of Man Utd fans think Liverpool can win the Premier League, compared to 3% of Liverpool fans who fancy Man Utd. No love lost.</p><h3>Top Four Race</h3><p>Other than their own club, both City (81%) and Man Utd (84%) fans are backing Arsenal to finish in the title race above any other rival.</p><p>59% of Chelsea fans fancy their club to make it back into the top four - that's the lowest % of faith any club's fans have in themselves amongst the sides represented by 50+ fans.</p><p>See those results here.</p><table border="1" style="border-collapse: collapse; width: 93.9491%; height: 168px;"> <tbody> <tr height="19" style="height: 14px;"> <td width="162" height="19" class="xl24" style="width: 32.7377%; height: 14px; text-align: center;"><strong>Team</strong></td> <td width="162" class="xl24" style="width: 32.7377%; height: 14px; text-align: center;"><strong>Fans (50+)</strong></td> <td width="236" class="xl24" style="width: 32.7477%; height: 14px; text-align: center;"><strong>% faith in top 4</strong></td> </tr> <tr height="20" style="height: 15px;"> <td width="162" height="20" class="xl25" style="width: 32.7377%; height: 15px; text-align: center;">Manchester City</td> <td width="162" class="xl26" style="width: 32.7377%; height: 15px; text-align: center;">58</td> <td width="236" class="xl27" style="width: 32.7477%; height: 15px; text-align: center;">97%</td> </tr> <tr height="20" style="height: 15px;"> <td width="162" height="20" class="xl25" style="width: 32.7377%; height: 15px; text-align: center;">Arsenal</td> <td width="162" class="xl26" style="width: 32.7377%; height: 15px; text-align: center;">94</td> <td width="236" class="xl27" style="width: 32.7477%; height: 15px; text-align: center;">90%</td> </tr> <tr height="20" style="height: 15px;"> <td width="162" height="20" class="xl25" style="width: 32.7377%; height: 15px; text-align: center;">Liverpool</td> <td width="162" class="xl26" style="width: 32.7377%; height: 15px; text-align: center;">112</td> <td width="236" class="xl27" style="width: 32.7477%; height: 15px; text-align: center;">86%</td> </tr> <tr height="20" style="height: 15px;"> <td width="162" height="20" class="xl25" style="width: 32.7377%; height: 15px; text-align: center;">Manchester United</td> <td width="162" class="xl26" style="width: 32.7377%; height: 15px; text-align: center;">147</td> <td width="236" class="xl27" style="width: 32.7477%; height: 15px; text-align: center;">86%</td> </tr> <tr height="20" style="height: 15px;"> <td width="162" height="20" class="xl25" style="width: 32.7377%; height: 15px; text-align: center;">Chelsea</td> <td width="162" class="xl26" style="width: 32.7377%; height: 15px; text-align: center;">63</td> <td width="236" class="xl27" style="width: 32.7477%; height: 15px; text-align: center;">59%</td> </tr> </tbody> </table><p></p><h3>Relegation</h3><p>Everton have flirted with relegation for a few seasons now, so it's no surprise to find out 12% of fans think they could be in trouble this season.</p><p>However, of the five teams above, which of those do you think have the highest percentage of fans predicting the Toffees to go down?</p><p>It's........ Liverpool. 21% of the Reds' surveyed are backing Everton, some way above the 12% league average who predicted Everton. Plenty of families have both clubs represented, so there is no love lost there!</p><p>Manchester United fans, who were represented by the most in this survey, are backing Luton (56%), Sheffield United (28%), and Wolves (23%) to go down. Perhaps they knew Lopetegui was on his way out!</p><hr><p><em>All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1303 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 26th July - 1st August 2023. The survey was carried out online. <p><em>All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1303 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 26th July - 1st August 2023. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all GB adults (aged 18+).</em></p> 