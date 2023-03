60% of fans believe Arsenal will win the Premier League this season, with 37% backing Man City to retain

Only 3% of supporters think Manchester United can win the Premier League title since their 7-0 humiliating defeat to Liverpool

52% of fans believe Jurgen Klopp will guide Liverpool to a top four finish, while 31% have tipped Newcastle, with Tottenham receiving 19% of votes

Leeds, Southampton and Bournemouth are who the public feel will get relegated this season

Antonio Conte, David Moyes and Graham Potter are perceived as the worst performing managers, while Arteta is viewed as the best

Betfair x YouGov Survey

Now that the Premier League campaign has paused for the international break, Betfair have teamed up with YouGov to find out what the nation of football fans are predicting for the remainder of the season.

The majority of football fans in the UK believe Arsenal will go all the way and lift their first Premier League trophy in 19 years, with 60% backing the Gunners, while 37% believe Pep Guardiola's side will pip them to the title.

The race for a Champions League spot has seen many twists and turns, with the nation's football fans predicting Man City, Arsenal, Man United and Liverpool to make up the top four come the end of the season.

Newcastle have the backing of almost a third of football fans, while almost one in five say Spurs will be playing in Europe's top competition next season.

Three quarters of football fans have doomed Southampton for the drop, with Bournemouth, Leeds and Everton following them in the list of most likely according to supporters.

The Nation Predicts Survey Results

Which of the following teams do you think you will win the Premier League?

Team Results Title Odds Arsenal 60% 8/15 Man City 37% 7/5 Man Utd 3% 100/1

Which of the following teams do you think will finish in the top four of the Premier League?

Which three of the following teams do you think will be relegated from the Premier League?

Out of 10, where 10 is the best, please rate the job the following managers are doing so far this season - most common answers:

Manager (Team) Rating (/10) Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) 9 Pep Guardiola (Man City) 8 Erik ten Hag (Man United) 8 Eddie Howe (Newcastle) 8 A. Postecoglu (Celtic) 8 Michael Beale (Rangers) 7 Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) 7 Graham Potter (Chelsea) 5 Antonio Conte (Spurs) 5 David Moyes (West Ham) 5

Premier League manager rating breakdowns according to club fans aged 18-54:

Almost half of Arsenal fans gave Mikel Arteta 10/10

Almost a third of Man City fans rated Pep Guardiola 8/10

Almost a one in three Liverpool fans gave Jurgen Klopp 7/10

Almost two thirds of United fans gave Erik Ten Hag a rating of 9/10 or higher

Nearly a quarter of Chelsea fans rated Graham Potter 5/10

One in five Spurs fans gave Antonio Conte 4/10

More than half of Newcastle fans rated Eddie Howe 9 or higher out of 10, with over a third rating him 10/10

A third of West Ham fans gave David Moyes 3/10

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1729 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 9th - 16th March 2023. The survey was carried out online.