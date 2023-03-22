</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: The Nation Predicts Survey: Arsenal backed for title whilst Conte, Potter & Moyes revealed as worst managers Alexander Boyes
22 March 2023
3:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/the-nation-predicts-arsenal-backed-for-title-with-conte-potter-and-moyes-voted-worst-managers-220323-1171.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-22T15:20:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-22T15:27:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/SURVEY THUMB.320x180.png", "articleBody": "Betfair have conducted a survey with YouGov and asked over 1,700 football fans to decide who will win the Premier League, finish in the top four, get relegated and who the best and worst performing managers are in British football... 60% of fans believe Arsenal will win the Premier League this season, with 37% backing Man City to retain Only 3% of supporters think Manchester United can win the Premier League title since their 7-0 humiliating defeat to Liverpool 52% of fans believe Jurgen Klopp will guide Liverpool to a top four finish, while 31% have tipped Newcastle, with Tottenham receiving 19% of votes Leeds, Southampton and Bournemouth are who the public feel will get relegated this season Antonio Conte, David Moyes and Graham Potter are perceived as the worst performing managers, while Arteta is viewed as the best Betfair x YouGov Survey Now that the Premier League campaign has paused for the international break, Betfair have teamed up with YouGov to find out what the nation of football fans are predicting for the remainder of the season. The majority of football fans in the UK believe Arsenal will go all the way and lift their first Premier League trophy in 19 years, with 60% backing the Gunners, while 37% believe Pep Guardiola's side will pip them to the title. The race for a Champions League spot has seen many twists and turns, with the nation's football fans predicting Man City, Arsenal, Man United and Liverpool to make up the top four come the end of the season. Newcastle have the backing of almost a third of football fans, while almost one in five say Spurs will be playing in Europe's top competition next season. Three quarters of football fans have doomed Southampton for the drop, with Bournemouth, Leeds and Everton following them in the list of most likely according to supporters. The Nation Predicts Survey Results Which of the following teams do you think you will win the Premier League? Team Results Title Odds Arsenal 60% 8/15 Man City 37% 7/5 Man Utd 3% 100/1 Which of the following teams do you think will finish in the top four of the Premier League? Team Results Top4 Odds Man City 98% N/A Arsenal 98% N/A Man Utd 88% 1/10 Liverpool 52% 9/5 Newcastle 31% Evens Spurs 19% 23/10 Chelsea 8% 66/1 Brighton 4% 5/1 Brentford 3% 66/1 Fuham 1% 375/1 Which three of the following teams do you think will be relegated from the Premier League? Team Results Relegation Odds Southampton 76% 3/10 Bournemouth 63% 4/9 Leeds United 45% 11/4 Everton 39% 2/1 Nott'm Forest 26% Evens West Ham 18% 7/2 Wolves 12% 10/3 C. Palace 11% 7/2 Leicester City 10% 4/1 Out of 10, where 10 is the best, please rate the job the following managers are doing so far this season - most common answers: Manager (Team) Rating (/10) Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) 9 Pep Guardiola (Man City) 8 Erik ten Hag (Man United) 8 Eddie Howe (Newcastle) 8 A. Postecoglu (Celtic) 8 Michael Beale (Rangers) 7 Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) 7 Graham Potter (Chelsea) 5 Antonio Conte (Spurs) 5 David Moyes (West Ham) 5 Premier League manager rating breakdowns according to club fans aged 18-54: Almost half of Arsenal fans gave Mikel Arteta 10/10 Almost a third of Man City fans rated Pep Guardiola 8/10 Almost a one in three Liverpool fans gave Jurgen Klopp 7/10 Almost two thirds of United fans gave Erik Ten Hag a rating of 9/10 or higher Nearly a quarter of Chelsea fans rated Graham Potter 5/10 One in five Spurs fans gave Antonio Conte 4/10 More than half of Newcastle fans rated Eddie Howe 9 or higher out of 10, with over a third rating him 10/10 A third of West Ham fans gave David Moyes 3/10 All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1729 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 9th - 16th March 2023. The survey was carried out online. YouGov survey reveals Arsenal will win the title this season
YouGov survey reveals Arsenal will win the title <p><strong></strong></p><ul> <li><strong>Only 3% of supporters think Manchester United can win the Premier League title since their 7-0 humiliating defeat to Liverpool</strong><strong></strong></li> </ul><p><strong></strong></p><ul> <li><strong>52% of fans believe Jurgen Klopp will guide Liverpool to a top four finish, while 31% have tipped Newcastle, with Tottenham receiving 19% of votes</strong><strong></strong></li> </ul><p><strong></strong></p><ul> <li><strong>Leeds, Southampton and Bournemouth are who the public feel will get relegated this season</strong><strong></strong></li> </ul><p><strong></strong></p><ul> <li><strong>Antonio Conte, David Moyes and Graham Potter are perceived as the worst performing managers, while Arteta is viewed as the best</strong></li> </ul><hr><h2>Betfair x YouGov Survey</h2><p></p><p>Now that the Premier League campaign has paused for the <strong>international break</strong>, Betfair have teamed up with <strong>YouGov</strong> to find out what the nation of football fans are predicting for the remainder of the season.</p><p>The majority of football fans in the UK believe <strong>Arsenal will go all the way</strong> and lift their first Premier League trophy in 19 years, with <strong>60% backing the Gunners</strong>, while 37% believe Pep Guardiola's side will pip them to the title.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/PL%20WINNERS.600x600.png"><img alt="PL WINNERS.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/03/PL%20WINNERS-thumb-1280x1280-181983.600x600.png" width="1280" height="1280" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>The race for a Champions League spot has seen many twists and turns, with the nation's football fans predicting <strong>Man City, Arsenal, Man United and Liverpool</strong> to make up the top four come the end of the season.</p><p>Newcastle have the backing of almost a third of football fans, while almost <strong>one in five</strong> say Spurs will be playing in Europe's top competition next season.</p><p>Three quarters of football fans have doomed <strong>Southampton</strong> for the drop, with <strong>Bournemouth, Leeds and Everton</strong> following them in the list of most likely according to supporters.</p><h2>The Nation Predicts Survey Results</h2><p></p><p><strong>Which of the following teams do you think you will win the Premier League?</strong></p><table border="1" style="border-collapse: collapse; width: 92.4499%; height: 89px;"> <tbody> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 32.7013%; text-align: center; height: 22px;"><strong>Team</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7013%; text-align: center; height: 22px;"><strong>Results</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7083%; text-align: center; height: 22px;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/winner-2022-23/924.308471284">Title Odds</a></span></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 23px;"> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 23px; text-align: center;"><strong>Arsenal</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 23px; text-align: center;"><strong>60%</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7083%; height: 23px; text-align: center;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/winner-2022-23/924.308471284"><strong><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">8/15</span></strong></a></span></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Man City</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>37%</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7083%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>7/5</strong></span></span></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Man Utd</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>3%</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7083%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><strong><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">100/1</span></strong></span></td> </tr> </tbody> </table><p></p><hr><p><strong>Which of the following teams do you think will finish in the top four of the Premier League?</strong><strong></strong></p><table border="1" style="border-collapse: collapse; width: 92.4499%; height: 242px;"> <tbody> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 32.7013%; text-align: center; height: 22px;"><strong>Team</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7013%; text-align: center; height: 22px;"><strong>Results</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7083%; text-align: center; height: 22px;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-4-finish-2022-23/924.309442349"><strong>Top4 Odds</strong></a></span></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Man City</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>98%</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7083%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">N/A</span></strong></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Arsenal</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>98%</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7083%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">N/A</span></strong></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Man Utd</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>88%</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7083%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-4-finish-2022-23/924.309442349"><strong><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">1/10</span></strong></a></span></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Liverpool</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>52%</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7083%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-4-finish-2022-23/924.309442349"><strong><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">9/5</span></strong></a></span></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Newcastle</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>31%</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7083%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-4-finish-2022-23/924.309442349"><strong><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">Evens</span></strong></a></span></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Spurs</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>19%</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7083%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-4-finish-2022-23/924.309442349"><strong><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">23/10</span></strong></a></span></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Chelsea</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>8%</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7083%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-4-finish-2022-23/924.309442349"><strong><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">66/1</span></strong></a></span></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Brighton</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>4%</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7083%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-4-finish-2022-23/924.309442349"><strong><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">5/1</span></strong></a></span></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Brentford</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>3%</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7083%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-4-finish-2022-23/924.309442349"><strong><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">66/1</span></strong></a></span></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Fuham</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>1%</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7083%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-4-finish-2022-23/924.309442349"><strong><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">375/1</span></strong></a></span></td> </tr> </tbody> </table><p></p><hr><p><strong>Which three of the following teams do you think will be relegated from the Premier League?</strong></p><table border="1" style="border-collapse: collapse; width: 92.4499%; height: 220px;"> <tbody> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Team</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Results</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7083%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2022-23/924.309442115"><strong>Relegation Odds</strong></a></span></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Southampton </strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>76%</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7083%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2022-23/924.309442115"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>3/10</strong></span></span></a></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Bournemouth</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>63%</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7083%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2022-23/924.309442115"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>4/9</strong></span></span></a></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Leeds United</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>45%</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7083%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2022-23/924.309442115"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>11/4</strong></span></span></a></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Everton</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>39%</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7083%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2022-23/924.309442115"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>2/1</strong></span></span></a></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Nott'm Forest</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>26%</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7083%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2022-23/924.309442115"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>Evens</strong></span></span></a></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>West Ham</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>18%</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7083%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2022-23/924.309442115"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>7/2</strong></span></span></a></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Wolves</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>12%</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7083%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2022-23/924.309442115"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>10/3</strong></span></span></a></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>C. Palace</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>11%</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7083%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2022-23/924.309442115"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>7/2</strong></span></span></a></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Leicester City</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7013%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>10%</strong></td> <td style="width: 32.7083%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2022-23/924.309442115"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>4/1</strong></span></span></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table><p></p><hr><p><strong>Out of 10, where 10 is the best, please rate the job the following managers are doing so far this season - most common answers:</strong></p><table border="1" style="border-collapse: collapse; width: 92.4499%; height: 242px;"> <tbody> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 49.3333%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Manager (Team)</strong></td> <td style="width: 49.3333%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Rating (/10)</strong></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 49.3333%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)</strong></td> <td style="width: 49.3333%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>9</strong></span></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 49.3333%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Pep Guardiola (Man City)</strong></td> <td style="width: 49.3333%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>8</strong></span></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 49.3333%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Erik ten Hag (Man United)</strong></td> <td style="width: 49.3333%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>8</strong></span></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 49.3333%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Eddie Howe (Newcastle)</strong></td> <td style="width: 49.3333%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>8</strong></span></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 49.3333%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>A. Postecoglu (Celtic)</strong></td> <td style="width: 49.3333%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>8</strong></span></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 49.3333%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Michael Beale (Rangers)</strong></td> <td style="width: 49.3333%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>7</strong></span></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 49.3333%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)</strong></td> <td style="width: 49.3333%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>7</strong></span></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 49.3333%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Graham Potter (Chelsea)</strong></td> <td style="width: 49.3333%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>5</strong></span></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 49.3333%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>Antonio Conte (Spurs)</strong></td> <td style="width: 49.3333%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>5</strong></span></td> </tr> <tr style="height: 22px;"> <td style="width: 49.3333%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><strong>David Moyes (West Ham)</strong></td> <td style="width: 49.3333%; height: 22px; text-align: center;"><span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>5</strong></span></td> </tr> </tbody> </table><p></p><hr><p><strong>Premier League manager rating breakdowns according to club fans aged 18-54:</strong></p><p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/ARTETA%20SURVEY.600x600.png"><img alt="ARTETA SURVEY.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/03/ARTETA%20SURVEY-thumb-1280x1280-181974.600x600.png" width="1280" height="1280" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></p><ul> <li><strong>Almost half of Arsenal fans gave Mikel Arteta <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">10/10</span></strong></li> <li><strong>Almost a third of Man City fans rated Pep Guardiola <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">8/10</span></strong></li> <li><strong>Almost a one in three Liverpool fans gave Jurgen Klopp <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">7/10</span></strong></li> <li><strong>Almost two thirds of United fans gave Erik Ten Hag a rating of <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">9/10</span> or higher</strong></li> <li><strong>Nearly a quarter of Chelsea fans rated Graham Potter <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">5/10</span></strong></li> <li><strong>One in five Spurs fans gave Antonio Conte <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">4/10</span></strong></li> <li><strong>More than half of Newcastle fans rated Eddie Howe 9 or higher out of 10, with over a third rating him <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">10/10</span></strong></li> <li><strong>A third of West Ham fans gave David Moyes <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;">3/10</span></strong></li> </ul><hr><p><em>All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Next Tottenham Manager Odds: Back Pochettino over Mason at 7/2 to start afresh

Next Spurs Manager Odds: Betting suspended on Conte departure as Kane backed in for Man Utd

Premier League Manager Markets Live: Mason the man for Spurs as Conte looks to be out src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/pochettino_mauricio.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/pochettino_mauricio.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/next-spurs-manager-odds-betting-suspended-on-conte-departure-as-kane-backed-in-for-man-utd-210323-1171.html">Next Spurs Manager Odds: Betting suspended on Conte departure as Kane backed in for Man Utd</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Antonio Conte, Spurs.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Antonio%20Conte%2C%20Spurs.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-6.html">Premier League Manager Markets Live: Mason the man for Spurs as Conte looks to be out</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/d68c8fb6702d309aef4a55ee32d62a9dc1657f6a.450x253.jpg" 