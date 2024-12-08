Sunday's Premier League Tips: Back even money Saka to score or assist
Jimmy The Punt is back for Betfair with three bets from the Exchange for Sunday's action, including the London derby at Craven Cottage...
-
Saka to be amoungst goals at Craven Cottage
-
Palmer hot streak can continue
-
Snoozefest at the Hawthorns.
-
Fulham vs Arsenal
-
Sunday 14:00, Sky Sports
Bukayo Saka is even money to score or assist with the Sportsbook. Can someone check if the traders are okay?
This is Arsenal's creator-in-chief we are talking about. A man with 10 assists and another five goals in the Premier League alone this season.
Saka has scored or assisted in nine of his 13 domestic appearances and done both on four occasions which is priced a little over 6/1 for the trip to Craven Cottage.
Saka is posting a G+A per 90 average of 1.27 this term, it was 0.77 last season so even money for him to have a hand in a goal on Sunday is huge and this is without considering the return of Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian's return has seen Saka's attacking output increase.
Tottenham vs Chelsea
-
Sunday 16:30, Sky Sports
Out of form Tottenham host in form Chelsea and the home side have an injury crisis in central defence.
Spurs fans were baying for blood after their 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth on Thursday. It means Ange Postecoglou's side are winless in three and have only taken five points from the last 18 on offer in the Premier League and Europa League.
They start the weekend in midtable, as close to basement boys Southampton as they are leaders Liverpool in terms of points.
Chelsea are motoring along nicely winning their last four on the spin and scoring eight against Aston Villa and Southampton last week.
Enzo Maresca's side are level on points with Arsenal, seven points off the title pace and look a tempting price to win the league.
Cole Palmer's price to score anytime and score two goals appeal. This feels like a free hit.
The attacker has nine goals to his name this term, including two in his last two and should cause some damage against the high line in North London.
West Brom vs Sheffield United
-
Sunday 15:00, Sky Sports+
What happens when the draw specialists meet a great defence? Well, not a lot I hope.
West Brom have drawn nine of their last 10 games and half of them have ended goalless and even though it would be preposterous for this to carry on, I hope it does.
At the Hawthorns, they have only scored in three of their eight league games and kept six clean sheets. It really is fine margin stuff.
Against the top five, there has only been one goal scored in four games. Against Leeds it ended goalless, Burnley was another stalemate, Middlesbrough won by a goal and Carlos Corberan's side drew 0-0 at the Stadium of Light. Next up is top of the league Sheffield United.
In 18 games, the Blades have only conceded nine times and kept clean sheets in two thirds of their games.
Chris Wilder went for a conservative approach at Elland Road and in the trip to the Riverside, the Blades lost both games and failed to score in either. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him do the same at West Brom.
All things considered, the 0-0 correct score looks like a good bet at 9.208/1.
