Sunday's Premier League Tips: Back 6/1 Maddison fouls at Southampton

Brighton vs Crystal Palace

Sunday 14:00, Sky Sports

Since Ismail Sarr broke into the Crystal Palace side, Daniel Munoz's attacking output has increased.

Pre-Sarr, the Columbian full back had four shots and set up one goal in seven Premier League appearances. Now with Sarr ahead of him, he has had 12 shots in eight games, set up another goal and scored twice.

It is part of the reason backing Munoz to score or assist appeals at the Amex on Sunday.

Obviously, as with any bet, the main factor is price and this bet is certainly a slice of value at 9/25.50 with the Sportsbook.

Based on Munoz's goals and assists per 90 average (0.23) I would have taken 7/24.50 and this is what another firm has priced him at.

Recommended Bet Back Daniel Munoz to score or assist SBK 9/2

Southampton vs Tottenham

Sunday 19:00, TNT Sports

What a ridiculous game this promises to be. There is a cracking piece on Football365 by Dave Tickner about Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham tenure where he describes it as exciting for neutrals but exhausting for the fans.

Excluding the 10-game false dawn at the start of big Ange's reign, his side have taken 60 points from 43 games which is woeful for a club of their stature.

Spurs are also rotten when the onus is on them. In the Premier League, they have been odds on in eight games and have failed to win half.

On the road, they drew at Leicester, needed two late goals to salvage their League Cup campaign at Championship side Coventry and they lost 1-0 at Crystal Palace.

It is also worth considering they head to the South Coast without the suspended Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma, AKA their best and arguably only two holding midfielders. The North Londoners could also be without first choice defensive partnership Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero and understudy Ben Davies.

It is why I really want to get against them here but I can't. Not against the equally unpredictable Southampton.

This is because of Russell Martin's kamikaze approach. His side top the charts for errors leading to goals (10) in the top flight because he is hell bent on playing out from the back. It is why they have shipped 31 goals this term, the second most in the division.

I think the best way in here is a fouls play involving Tyler Dibling. The Saints winger draws an average of 2.2 per game, at least four on four occasions and six recently against Brighton.

Although he plays on the right, a tactical tweak means he has recently been drawing the majority of those fouls from opposition left sided central midfielders and this is where James Maddison is expected to line up for the visitors.

Maddison's reputation is built on his technical ability in possession but he isn't afraid to get stuck in. He averages 0.8 fouls per game, conceding at least one in 60% of his 15 least appearances.

He is 15/82.88 to commit 2+ fouls and 6/17.00 to commit 3+ fouls both of which provide some interest.

Recommended Bet Back James Maddison to commit 2+ fouls SBK 15/8

Recommended Bet Back James Maddison to commit 3+ fouls SBK 6/1

Chelsea vs Brentford

Sunday 19:00

Chelsea host Brentford in the capital where I fancy the fifth most expensive player of all time to have a hand in a Blues goal.

It sounds ridiculous to say considering he cost over £100m but Enzo Maresca is certainly getting a tune out of his namesake Fernandez.

The World Cup winner is showing his class in midfield alongside Moises Caicedo and with more license to attack, his attacking output has increased drastically recently.

Fernandez has had a hand in six goals in the league this season, all bar one have come in his last five appearances.

He has scored or assisted in all of those games and at 6/42.50 that is the angle here.

His Chelsea side have won their last six games in all competitions on the spin, moving to within four points of leaders Liverpool albeit having played a game more. It's form that has forced the Blues into the title conversation, although their manager is reluctant to acknowledge they are in with a chance.

Sunday's opponents Brentford are in the top half on goal difference but their form on the road compared to at home is chalk and cheese. On their own patch, no side comes close to their tally of 22 points but away from home, no side has won fewer points (1).