Sunday Premier League Tips: Surely he's not tipping the 30/1 0-0 draw at Anfield?

Delap to star at the Cottage

Man Utd to stun Liverpool?

The Cheek of it

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen here!

Fulham vs Ipswich

Sunday 14:00, Sky Sports

Ipswich start the gameweek one point from safety but will be buoyed by their recent uptick in form.

Kieran McKenna's side have taken six points from their last four games, beating Wolves and then Chelsea but also frustrating Arsenal at the Emirates.

Fulham begin the weekend within striking distance of the top five but have only won one of their last five.

The visitors certainly have the firepower to bloody the Cottagers nose and Betfair Sportsbook have the best price in the business in the anytime goalscorer market for Liam Delap to score at 7/24.50.

Recommended Bet Back Liam Delap to score anytime SBK 7/2

Ipswich's talisman has netted seven times this season which is a 0.47 goals per 90 average and equates to 39% of his sides total goals scored in the Premier League.

His last goal came from the spot in the win over Chelsea and ended a run of six games without a goal and I have every confidence he will kick on again.

Coincidently, one of his seven strikes came in the reverse fixture with Fulham. Sunday's hosts have struggled for clean sheets this term conceding in 84% of their 19 league games and they have only kept the opposition at bay once in 10 clashes at the Cottage.

I also cannot resist the 30/131.00 about a Delap brace, the Sportsbooks price is more then twice the price available elsewhere.

Recommended Bet Back Liam Delap to score +2 goals SBK 30/1

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Sunday 16:30, Sky Sports

I am going to be bold here and side with a lack of goals.

It is going to make this clash between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield a really uncomfortable watch but I genuinely think there is value in these goal lines.

Seven of the Reds nine home league games have seen three or fewer goals scored and the two that didn't saw four goals score, so at 1.8810/11 on the Exchange, backing under 3.5 goals appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Under 3.5 goals EXC 1.88

A major factor in the anti-goals stance is how I expect Ruben Amorim to set his stall out.

During his Old Trafford tenure, he has squared off the 'big boys' twice, beating Manchester City at the Etihad and losing 2-0 at the Emirates.

In both of these games, Amorim went for a tentative, contain-and-counter approach and under 3.5 goals clicked in both.



Anre Slot's side represents a different challenge altogether but Amorim's intent to sit back and counter in big matches has been clear for all to see and if they execute the game plan well, goals could be of a premium in Merseyside.

It is why I cannot resist a punt on the 0-0 correct score at 30.0029/1 on the Exchange.

The Red Devils face a mammoth task in keeping Liverpool at bay, a feat only Nottingham Forest have managed this season but this has to be their best chance of a result as they themselves have failed to find the net in half of Amorim's eight league games in charge.

Recommended Bet Back 0-0 Correct Score EXC 30.0

Crewe vs Bromley

Sunday 15:00

Bromley boss Andy Woodman said pre-season that if you can score goals in non-league, you can score them in any league and it has proved to be the case from frontman Michael Cheek.

The 33-year-old's career spans at least 15 seasons but until the start of this campaign, he had never played a minute in the football league and he certainly looks to be making up for lost time.

Cheek has netted 12 times, putting him amongst the cluster of League Two players hot on the heels of top goalscorer Nathan Lowe.

The striker also has not gone longer than two league games without finding the net. He drew a blank against Swindon and then Gillingham on Thursday which automatically means he is due one at the Gresty Road on Sunday.

With Bromley's trip to Crewe taking place on Sunday, the landscape at the top of the division could have completely changed but the weekend begins with only five points separating the sides in 13th and 5th. The visitors are one of the league's best travellers though taking 19 points from 11 games and netting 15 times.