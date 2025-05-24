Sunday Premier League Tips: Keep it simple on final day

Chelsea not out of the woods yet

Red-hot Villa can get the job done at Old Trafford

Back Wissa as Bees go for Europe

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea - 16:00 (Sky Sports)

This clash at the City Ground is massive in the race for European football. It could be the biggest game of the final day.

The permutations are endless but the bottom line is pretty simple: both teams need to win.

Tactically, I think the match-up suits Nottingham Forest.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are already guaranteed European football so in that sense the pressure is off and yet they could still make the top five with a win.

Their success this season has been built on a lethal contain-and-counter approach, using the pace of Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi in attack.

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea are all about control, possession and lots of it. The issue is the goals have dried up in the second half of the season and the shortcomings upfront are magnified by the absence of Nicolas Jackson.

The Blues do not travel well either. On the road in the top flight their record across the last 10 reads W1 D3 L6. Their only Premier League away win since the beginning of December game at Craven Cottage and even then, they were trailing heading into the final 10 minutes.

Then you throw their record against the top eight into the mix (L6) and quotes of 2.245/4 with the Exchange are puzzling.

There are plenty of reasons to get excited about the hosts' price of 3.309/4 to win with the Exchange and that's without considering the City Ground faithful.

Recommended Bet Back Nottingham Forest to win EXC 3.30

Manchester United vs Aston Villa - 16:00 (TNT Sports)

Aston Villa are finishing the season in red-hot form.

Since the March international break they have played eight times in the league and won seven. Matheus Nunes' last-gasp winner at the Etihad was the only blemish on their recent record.

For context, no side has won more points than the Villans over that period (21), conceded fewer goals (4) and only Newcastle have scored more than Unai Emery's side (17).

The visitors head to Old Trafford aiming to secure a spot in the Champions League whilst the hosts have lurched from disaster to disaster.

Villa are relying on results from elsewhere but a win is certainly a step in the right direction.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back from a disappointing night in Bilbao. I don't think they will be very well received at the theatre of dreams. This has been their worst season in half a century and at this stage of the campaign the table does not lie.

They are one point off the magical albeit dated 40 point mark, they have lost 18 times this season and only won four of their 19 games against the top half, losing 10.

Although I was tempted by Villa to win to nil or a hefty handicap on the Asian lines, I don't think there is any need to over complicate matters.

Backing Villa to win at 1.784/5 with the Exchange is the bet.

Recommended Bet Back Aston Villa to win EXC 1.78

Wolves vs Brentford - 16:00

Wolves just want to have fun and Brentford have a slim chance of European football.

When I say slim, I mean slim. The Bees need Brighton lose at Tottenham and they need to beat Wolves to stand any chance, I think it is a dynamic which lends itself to goals.

Wolves played out a six goal thriller with Crystal Palace in midweek, their second six goal game in their last six matches.

There have also been 21 goals scored in Brentford's last five games but with the goal lines unusually low, it makes more sense to dip into the goalscorer market.

Betfair Sportsbook has the industry best price for Yoane Wissa to score anytime at 9/52.80.

The frontman has netted 19 goals this term (0.60 goals per 90), five of which have come in his last six league appearances.