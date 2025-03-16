Sunday Premier League Tips: Back unders at the Emirates and 18/1 no goals at Wembley

Blades the outsiders in the Steel City derby

Goals of a premium in North London

Recent history suggests a boring League Cup final

Arsenal vs Chelsea - 13:30 (Sky Sports)

Goals could be of a premium in North London on Sunday where Arsenal host Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Gunners short-comings in attack are well documented and with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz out injured, they are currently operating with Mikel Merino (a defensive midfielder) as a false nine.

Mikel Arteta received plenty of flack for building a squad without an out-and-out number nine and with the two versatile players who can play their unavailable, it shouldn't be too much of a surprise to see the goals dry up.

Since Harvertz's injury, the Gunners have played four games and failed to score in two, netting three goals in total.

There is a huge asterisk though. Arsenal netted nine goals across two legs against PSV but it was from an xG of just 3.16.

The reverse with Chelsea ended 1-1 and the Blues have scored one goal or less across their last six Premier League away games.

Siding with under 3.0 on the goal line at 1.705/7 with the Exchange appeals, the bet pays out if there's two or less and it is half a stakes loss if there's three.

Recommended Bet Back Under 3.0 goals EXC 1.70

The player card market is also worth a visit because Chris Kavanagh is the referee. He has dished out 91Y and 4R cards in 18 top flight appearances this term and 10 or more in four games in all competitions.

At 5/23.50 with the Sportsbook, Myles Lewis-Skelly's price appeals.

The young full back has picked up two yellows and two reds in just 680 domestic minutes this season and should be tasked with containing Jadon Sacho.

Recommended Bet Back Miles Lewis-Skelly to be carded SBK 5/2

Liverpool vs Newcastle - 16:30 (ITV)

No first goalscorer, the 0-0 correct score and under 0.5 goals are all priced at 14/115.00 best price in the industry yet with the Betfair Exchange you can get 19.0018/1 about the 0-0 correct score, some gulf in price.

Play the game not the occasion. A cliched bit of advice to the teams but this particular final often yields very low scoring affairs.

Across the last 19 finals, four have ended goalless and three of which have come across the last six.

Everything goes out of the window here, this is a very punty selection but recent history is on our side and the longer this game goes on, the more it becomes a must not lose.

Recommended Bet Back Under 0.5 goals EXC 19.00

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United - 12:30 (Sky Sports)

Bet with your head, not your heart.

Punting 101 but it feels a little bit tricky this Sunday because my beloved Sheffield United head across the city to Hillsborough for the second Steel City Derby of the season.

The Blades edged out a 1-0 win in the reverse, a game of few chances where Chris Wilder's dominance ultimately showed.

Take aside the emotion and this is the clash between title hopefuls and mid-table mediocrity, the second worst home team against the division's best travelers. And yet, Sheffield United are 9/52.80 to win on Sunday. Make it make sense.

Perhaps Vini Souza's potential absence is a reason, he missed Sheffield United's draw with Bristol City on Tuesday.

The Brazilian tops the Championship charts for defensive output, averaging 3.2 tackles, 1.2 interception and 1.9 fouls a game.

Even if Souza isn't fit, Wilder should field a midfield of Ben Brereton Diaz, Sydie Peck, Hamza Choudhury, Callum O'Hare and Gustarvo Hamer which is very strong.

Another potential caveat is the visitor's good fortune.



Sheffield United have won 24 games but won the xG battle 21 times this season and their xG GD is 12.45 which is 6th in the division, behind the likes of Coventry and Middlesbrough.

The Blades just have a knack of picking up results and siding with the +0.0 on the Asian handicap at 2.111/10 with the Exchange appeals with the added security of money back if it is a draw.