Sunday Premier League Tips: Back a brace card double at 51/1

Everton vs Southampton - 12:00 (TNT Sports)

David Moyes has brought the good times back to Goodison Park. Both in terms of goals and results.

Since his return, the Toffees have played nine home fixtures and only lost to Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Across those nine games, Everton have scored 15 and conceded 13 with five going over 2.5 goals and six seeing both teams score. The four games against sides below them have all gone overs with a total of 17 goals scored in two 2-2 draws, a 3-2 win and 4-0 win.

At 1.834/5 with the Betfair Exchange, backing over 2.5 goals here is the bet as I fully expect the hosts to cut loose and give the Grand Old Lady the send off she deserves.

Visitors to Southampton can also cut loose I guess.

They may be relegated but the Saints draw with Manchester City in their last outing meant they beat Derby's points total for the fewest in a top flight season.

This bet has clicked in seven of their last nine Premier League outings as well.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals EXC 1.83

Leicetser vs Ipswich - 15:00

Both clubs are relegated so this is a nothing game right? Wrong.

It will be Jamie Vardy's last ever game for Leicetser but that is not all - he is one goal shy of 200 for the Foxes.

It will also be his 500th appearance for the club and the clash with Ipswich takes place on the exact same date he signed for them 13 years ago.

It sets it up perfectly for the goal and card combination at 11/112.00.

Recommended Bet Back Jamie Vardy to score anytime & be carded SBK 11/1

Last weekend I touted Vardy to score and be carded for the same reason. He didn't manage a goal against Nottingham Forest but there is no reason to be deterred.

I also couldn't resist the 51/152.00 about Vardy to score a brace and be carded.

With a bet like this, stats aren't necessary but Ipswich's away form can only be seen as a positive.

The Tractor Boys have conceded 36 goals on the road and taken 15 points from 18 games.

Recommended Bet Back Jamie Vardy to score 2+ & be carded SBK 51/1

Arsenal vs Newcastle - 16:30 (Sky Sports)

The top five clubs in the Premier League qualify for the Champions League.

Arsenal start the penultimate gameweek in second, two clear of Sunday's opponents Newcastle and five clear of Aston Villa in sixth with six points left to play for. The visitors are third with a three point cushion on fifth.

So, this is a huge game in the race for European football and without getting too bogged down in the permutations, a draw probably suits both parties and at 3.7511/4 with the Exchange, that is the bet.

It isn't usually my style but given the circumstances, I think there's enough juice in the price to back it.

Besides the dynamic of the clash, this game does involve one of the division's draw specialists.

The Gunners failure to turn draws into wins was the downfall of their title challenge. Only Everton (15) have drawn more games than Mikel Arteta's side (14) this term and the majority of them have come in the second half of the season.

Arsenal have drawn six of their last 10 games and all bar one of those games over that period have been settled by a one goal margin or less. The exception was the 4-0 win at Portman Road where the 10-men of Ipswich were truly woeful.

The caveat is Newcastle. They've drawn the joint-second fewest games in the league (6), the majority of those have come on the road though and they've drawn two of their five games against the top four.

Ultimately if the game is level heading into the closing stages, both sides will probably settle for the result as it leaves Europe in their own hands heading into the final game.

Recommended Bet Back the draw EXC 3.75

It's worth noting, this match-up is becoming a bit of a rivalry.

The clubs met in the League Cup semi-final, Newcastle winning 4-0 on aggregate, and there were nine cards across those two legs. In the reverse in the league, there were eight cards flashed.

With a favourable referee appointment in North London, I think the card markets are worth dipping into.

Simon Hooper has averaged over 4.5 cards a game domestically and given at least four in each of his last six appearances.

Combining Miles Lewis-Skelly and Dan Burn to be carded appeals at 14/115.00 with the Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet Back Miles Lewis-Skelly & Dan Burn to be carded SBK 14/1

Lewis-Skelly has picked up seven cards in all competitions this term and Burn has 11.

Burn also started the last game at left centre-back and there's a chance he plays there again at the Emirates.

It is part of the reason his price of 11/43.75 to commit 2+ fouls also appeals. Burn has committed fouls in each of his last five appearances and hit this line in four of his last 13.

If Burn does start at LCB, he could be tasked with containing Bukayo Saka and he is Arsenal's top dribbler and second most fouled player per game.